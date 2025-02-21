5 Tallahassee-Local Activities for the Warmer Days

With the weather getting warmer and daylight savings time just around the corner, everyone’s on the lookout for activities to do during the weekend. Tallahassee has plenty of historic nature trails, fun activities, and secret gems for those warmer days. Check out some of these nearby gems, from hiking to swimming, for the perfect activity to spring into the warmer days.
- Historic Lake Ella
-
This Tallahassee lake offers many things, from almost a mile of a walking trail, ducks, and a dozen shops and restaurants next to this charming lake. This park has many picnic shelters, benches, tables, and a gazebo perfect for your next picnic. Visitors come to feed the ducks, geese, and turtles at the lake and exercise by walking, biking, and running. Make sure to grab a cup of coffee at Black Dog Cafe and go shopping at vintage stores like Avant-Garb, Hot Love Tattoo, and Divine Cosign.
- Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park
-
Just half an hour away from campus, Wakulla Springs provides a quick getaway from town. This state park is the perfect way to spend a warm day. The springs have manatees that can be seen from the 22-foot diving tower or even a riverboat tour. This park is a great way to enjoy nature by biking, running, hiking, snorkeling, and viewing wildlife.
- Cherokee Sink Trail
-
This 2.4-mile trail leads to a deep water-filled sinkhole in a less-traveled section of Wakulla Springs State Park. This sinkhole is a part of the Woodville Karst Plain. Once you reach the Sink, you visit several viewpoints above and along the sink and a historic cemetery just past it.
- Lafayette Heritage Trail Park
-
This park offers visitors a place to fish, exercise, bicycle, run, walk, and have picnics. Lafayette Heritage Trail Park has many scenic views. The park has a few picnic shelters, trails, and a playground. It offers a variety of trails, such as the Lafayette Passage Paddling Trail for canoeing and kayaking, the Cadillac Mountain Bike Trail for expert-level bike riders, and other shared-use trails.
- Kleman Plaza
-
Kleman Plaza offers a variety of events throughout the month, from live music to yoga and movie nights. I recommend following their Instagram to take notes on the events. It’s the best way to stay updated with what’s going on in Tallahassee.
Another downtown event to catch during the warmer season is the Tallahassee Downtown Market. They host dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks — all in the heart of downtown. Local artists often come out and play for the perfect way to start your Saturday. Beginning March 1, the market returns every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park.
No matter your vibe, whether you’re having a peaceful picnic by the lake or hiking on these trails, Tallahassee has so many hidden gems to offer locals and students. With the midterm season coming up, these might be the perfect places for you to destress alone or with your friends!
