5 Study Tips for the Midterm Scaries

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Sadly, midterm season is here. It’s the time of year when you realize you really shouldn’t have missed those classes and skipped those assignments. Suddenly, sleep becomes inessential, coffee is your lifeline, and your notes seem as foreign to you as an ancient language.

Here’s your ultimate survival guide of five tips to crushing the exam season and fighting off those midterm scaries!

Make a Productive Study Schedule

View this post on Instagram A post shared by stefania | digital planning (@balancedplan) Planning out your whole day or week may not sound like the most exciting activity, but during midterm season, it’s your secret weapon. Create a relaxed yet effective study schedule. Allot time to study material for each class you’re taking, but also map out several mini-breaks to prevent burnout! These breaks can be for snacks, time on your phone, or simply stretching. Breaks can help you remain focused for the rest of your sessions. It’s important to remember that midterms are exams, not the world’s greatest challenge. Schedule your study sessions so you can enter your exam rooms with confidence that you’ll ace everything and not pull all-nighters.

Study with Buddies

@alittlepangpang we can’t even last 5 mins @Thusome #study #studytok #pov #friends ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger As you’ll quickly discover (or may have already), study groups in college are pure gold! When you come together to discuss notes from class where one brings flashcards, one explains that one topic you slept through, and another brings snacks, the whole study session becomes a team effort and will most likely lead you to success! Together, you and your study group can share tricks, tips, and notes and even give each other a sense of moral support during midterm season. It’s always fun to celebrate surviving exams together! However, it’s important to remember to socialize and not spend all day stuck in the library.

Celebrate Every Win (Even the Small Ones)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quizlet (@quizlet) Finally, as you’re nearing the end of your study sessions and midterm season as a whole, celebrate! This could be finishing an assignment, completing a task for the day, or even studying without getting distracted. Every win counts! To power through your work, you can reward yourself for your wins! Treat yourself to a nice fall-themed coffee and treat, binge-watch your favorite TV show, or simply give yourself a well-earned break!

Befriend Your Professor

Although it may be intimidating to attend your professor’s office hours or even ask them a simple question at times, here’s the truth: they do like helping you, it’s what they’re there for! Professors are pros at explaining confusing concepts. If they see your dedication, they’ll probably enjoy helping you even more! Make an effort to show up to class, allocate time to attend office hours, and even discuss what you find interesting. Plus, you’ll feel like a total academic weapon when you’re picked to speak in next week’s discussion, cementing your newfound reputation as a genius.

Hide Your Phone (Yes, Really!)