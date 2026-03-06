5 Spots in Tallahassee for Boba Lovers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who discovered boba in 2022 and immediately made it a personality trait, I’ve dedicated my life (and way too much money) to finding the best boba spots in my hometown and now in Tallahassee. Boba is my superior alternative to coffee; it has an illustrious taste, endless combinations, and a magical ability to help me lock in on homework.

The act of chewing tapioca pearls is oddly similar to gum, and somehow that tiny distraction makes focusing on assignments so much easier. ADHD? Managed. Sweet tooth? Satisfied. Productivity? Boosted.

To understand boba is to understand the categories. First, we have milk teas, usually paired with traditional tapioca pearls (the classic black chewy spheres we all know and love). If you also have a serious sweet tooth, brown sugar milk tea is dangerously good.

Second, we have fruity teas. These are typically milk-free and paired with popping boba, little syrup-filled bubbles that burst when you bite them. I personally swear by the strawberry and mango combo, but the beauty of boba? There are so many ways to build your perfect drink.

Tallahassee may not have endless options right next to campus, but after some very serious “research,” here are five spots I’d rate a 10/10, and recommend to any FSU student craving boba.

Pong’s Boba Tea View this post on Instagram Pong’s is my all-time favorite boba spot in Tallahassee. Located right off West Tennessee Street near campus, it’s convenient. The menu is extensive, with tons of milk teas and fruity teas to experiment with. As a testament to their greatness, I used to be a chai hater. Pong converted me. Their chai drinks? Amazing. They also let you customize sweetness levels, which is a lifesaver whether you want full sugar chaos or something a little more balanced. The cafe itself is on the smaller side; it’s more of a grab-and-go situation during busy hours. They also sell mochi ice cream and the cutest merch stickers. It’s more affordable than many other spots in town, which is a bonus. Bubbly Tea Bar View this post on Instagram Bubbly is a little farther from campus, but it’s absolutely worth the drive. Their menu includes milk teas, fruity teas, matcha, blended drinks, and more. This was a more recent discovery for me, and it quickly climbed the ranks. I’ve tried about five drinks so far and haven’t been disappointed once. My personal favorite is the Green Dragon (dragon fruit tea base) with mango star jelly and strawberry popping boba added. It’s quite literally life-changing. They allow sugar customization as well, and the drinks are a little more expensive than most on this list. The vibe inside is chill and study-friendly, making it a solid off-campus homework spot. Natural Kitchen View this post on Instagram Located on Gaines Street, Natural Kitchen is slightly pricier, but that’s expected for the area. They offer a wide variety of milk teas, fruity teas, and toppings. If you haven’t noticed, I have a mango-strawberry obsession. My go-to here is mango tea with strawberry syrup and strawberry popping boba. No regrets. There are many ways to customize the fruity drinks here by adding different syrups to the base tea of your choice. What makes Natural Kitchen stand out is that it’s more than just a boba stop. They also serve food, making it a great place to grab lunch, sit outside, people-watch, and pretend you’re being productive. It’s ideal for when you need a change of scenery, but you still have three assignments due at midnight. Mo Cookies View this post on Instagram When you think of Mo Cookies, you probably think of warm cookies and not boba. The first time I walked in and saw boba on the menu, I was shocked. Apparently, it’s been on the menu for a couple of years now. Despite being known for sweets, their boba is surprisingly really good. The menu is more limited compared to dedicated boba shops, but they cover the basics: milk teas, fruity teas, tapioca pearls, and popping boba options. The drinks are good quality for the price, and the vibe is always lively. It’s also open late, which makes it perfect for late-night cravings after a long study session. The only downside is that parking is limited. As a pro tip, park in the back of the Starbucks lot next door and walk over. Tsuki Boba & More Tsuki Boba & More is the farthest from campus, located off of Mahan Drive, but don’t let the distance scare you. If you’re willing to make the drive, it’s worth it. Their menu includes milk tea, flavored tea, and slushies, with prices that are pretty average for the portion sizes. The slushies are especially underrated and are perfect for those hot Tallahassee afternoons during the warmer months. Another huge play is that they serve food. This makes Tsuki ideal for a boba run turned dinner or lunch outing. Whether you’re going with friends for a weekend treat or need a post-exam reward, the space is larger than some of the other spots, so you’re more likely to find seating.

Whether you’re a longtime boba enthusiast or just looking for a new study drink that isn’t another iced coffee, Tallahassee has options. From short drives across town for your favorite treat to late-night cookie and boba combos, there’s something for every craving.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have homework to do, and a brown sugar milk tea is calling my name!

