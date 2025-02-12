4 Places in Tallahassee That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Treat Craving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Moving to Tallahassee from South Florida was a complete culture shock. I used to have endless sweet treat options, all within five minutes of my house. So, when I got to Tallahassee, I believed the days of grabbing my keys and grabbing a quick sweet treat after school or right before bed were long gone.

Or so I thought. After three semesters here, it’s safe to say I’ve figured out my way around, and luckily for you, I’ve found some of the best sweet treat options Tallahassee has to offer.

Beignets & Brew @breconnorr beignets & brew in tallahassee, fl📍i wish they wouldve been had this😭, this wouldve been the perfect study + quick sweet treat spot during undergrad! the beignets were a 10/10, perfect size and super fresh. the biscoff latte was a cool 7/10, it kinda gave watery and could’ve been a bit sweeter☕️. #fyp #tallahassee #fsu #famu ♬ marys_theme.mp4 – joanna sui This is a place to check out if you’re looking for some New Orleans-style beignets. Beignets & Brew is a little farther, a 16-minute drive from FSU’s campus. However, it’s so amazing that it’s worth the drive. It’s excellent for an afternoon sweet treat or a place to go on the weekend for some study time in a new environment. They offer a variety of flavors, but I never stray from my original beignets. They also have sauces like caramel, chocolate, or blueberry that you can add on to dip your beignets in. While you’re here, you can also pick from their various drinks; they have cold brew, flavored lattes, chai lattes, and even energy drinks. Bruster’s Real Ice Cream I think Bruster’s is one of the most incredible things to exist because it’s open until 11 p.m. and has a drive-through, making it the best late-night sweet treat. Not to mention, it’s only a six-minute drive from campus. There are a ton of flavors and toppings, and their milkshakes are to die for. You’re missing out if you haven’t already been to Bruster’s! Donut Kingdom & Mo Cookies View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donut Kingdom (@donutkingdomtally) I’m not the biggest donut gal; however, I think the glazed donuts from Donut Kingdom may be better than Krispy Kreme. It’s important to note that I haven’t had a donut from Krispy Kreme in years, but I genuinely believe these glazed donuts are just as good, if not better. And if you aren’t a huge fan of donuts, the Donut Kingdom location on West Tennessee Street is also a Mo Cookies. I consider myself a cookie connoisseur, so trust me when I say these cookies are amazing. If you don’t believe me, check out their Instagram, and the videos will convince you. Smallcakes Cupcakery Nothing in this world cheers me up like a good cupcake or piece of cake, and Smallcakes is just the place to get it. There are so many flavors and options, and you can never go wrong. Fun fact: they were actually on Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, which means they are qualified to distribute sweet treats.

Whether you’re looking for a late-night quick trip to Bruster’s or a cute Sunday activity with a visit to Beignets & Brew, there’s no shortage of sweet treats in Tallahassee!

When I first got to Tallahassee, I thought I would feel like there wasn’t enough or anything to do. However, that wasn’t the case. I find new things to do all the time. There’s always a new restaurant, a new sweet treat, or a new store. There are many options; you just have to look for them!

