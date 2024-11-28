5 Notable Alumni You Didn’t Know Went To FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Since its founding in 1851, FSU has graduated thousands of impressive alumni. Producing hundreds of politicians, educators, researchers, and artists, here are five impressive alumni you may not have known attended FSU!

BARRY JENKINS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Letterboxd (@letterboxd) Here at FSU, our College of Motion Picture Arts is among the best in the country, producing many famous alumni who went on to work in Hollywood. Among these alumni is Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins. Jenkins wrote and directed the 2016 Best Picture Moonlight and has directed several other critically acclaimed projects, including the film If Beale Street Could Talk and the miniseries The Underground Railroad. Moonlight’s crew consisted of several other FSU alumni. It was nominated for eight Oscars and won three. Jenkins’ upcoming project, Mufasa: The Lion King, will be released in theaters this December.

Jim Morrison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Far Out Magazine (@faroutmagazine) Jim Morrison, lead singer of The Doors, attended FSU for one year before transferring to UCLA. Though his time at FSU was short, Morrison made history when he was arrested at Doak Campbell Stadium for a prank. After studying art and psychology here in Tallahassee, Morrison formed The Doors and released hits like “Hello, I Love You” and “Light My Fire.” In the 1991 biopic The Doors, which details Morrison’s life, there are several references to Morrison’s time at FSU.

sara blakely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Blakely (@sarablakely) Entrepreneur and founder of Spanx Sara Blakely graduated from FSU with a degree in communications. While working at Walt Disney World after graduation, Blakely got the idea for Spanx and founded the company entirely on her own. Spanx has evolved from selling shapewear to including more products, such as activewear and jeans, in their collection. Eventually, Spanx became a multimillion-dollar company, and in 2012, Blakely was named the youngest self-made billionaire in the world. Blakely has expanded her business pursuits to include Sneex, a line of stiletto sneakers.

luis fonsi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶 (@luisfonsi) Attending the FSU School of Music, Luis Fonsi was a member of the choir and the University Singers. Fonsi eventually dropped out to pursue his career in music, releasing hits like “Despacito” and “Échame La Culpa ” and working with other stars like Demi Lovato, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber. Earlier this year, Fonsi’s most recent album, El Viaje, won the Latin Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

iron & wine