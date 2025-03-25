5 Nature Spots in Tallahassee for Outdoor Summer Activities

As a Tallahassee-Lassie born and raised, I view myself as the ultimate tour guide on everything in the city. Now that the weather’s starting to cooperate, it’s the perfect opportunity for you and your friends to explore the beautiful nature surrounding Florida’s capital city.
Although people usually complain about the lack of things to do in Tallahassee, there’s more to it than places like The Tally Strip and Township. There are nature spots for hiking, swimming, or simply being outside and appreciating North Florida’s beauty.
It’s important to note that, as nature sites are essential to the economy of Florida, you should clean up after yourself, protect the wildlife, and appreciate the beauty around you when visiting these locations. If we work together to protect them, we can ensure a pleasant experience for everyone visiting.
So, without further ado, here are my five favorite nature spots for outdoor activities in Tallahassee!
- St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge
-
Just a short drive from the main Tallahassee area, the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge is a must-visit for wildlife lovers. With miles of coastal marshes, wooded trails, and an iconic lighthouse, it’s home to an incredible variety of birds and marine life. If you love photography or birdwatching, the spot’s a dream come true.
The refuge also offers excellent fishing spots and breathtaking seasonal butterfly migrations. One of my favorite memories this year was taking a film camera to the lighthouse with my best friends and having a picnic. It’s one of the most relaxing and beautiful places in the panhandle.
- Cherokee Sink
-
The Cherokee Sink offers a hidden escape with its deep, crystal-clear, and water-filled sinkhole — perfect for a refreshing swim after a long hike!
The 1.4-mile trail leading to the sink is surrounded by lush forest, making for a peaceful and scenic trek. The sink’s water is deep and cool, making it a great spot for a midday dip on a hot Florida afternoon.
The Cherokee Sink is also the best place to get some summer photos to spice up your Instagram. I view it as the famous “moon pool” from the TV series H2O: Just Add Water, as it’s the most magical place to play mermaids with your friends and relax amongst the beautiful scenery.
- Wacissa River
-
The Wacissa River is an absolute paradise for those who love paddling adventures. This spring-fed river is known for its pristine waters, lush surroundings, and abundant wildlife. You can rent a kayak or canoe and spend the day gliding through cypress trees while spotting otters, turtles, and more. Birdwatchers can also enjoy spotting egrets, herons, and osprey soaring above the river.
One of the best parts of the Wacissa River is its many smaller spring outflows, such as the Blue Spring, which offers crystal-clear water perfect for swimming. The rope swings at some of these hidden areas make for a fun, adventurous day on the water.
- Wakulla Springs State Park
-
Wakulla Springs State Park is where “one of the world’s largest freshwater springs” lies. The spring’s deep blue waters are known for their clarity and cool temperatures, making it the perfect swimming spot during Florida’s warmer months.
The spring is one of the prime locations within the panhandle to go snorkeling, in my opinion, as the deep caves within it contain geological treasures from Florida’s past. Mammoth fossil remains have been found deep within the waters!
You can take a guided riverboat tour to see alligators, turtles, and rare birds up close while learning about the park’s rich history and ecosystem.
For those who love a bit of thrill, the diving platform at the main swimming area is a fun way to plunge into the refreshing waters. The park’s also home to hiking trails where you can spot deer, wild turkey, and more.
- Miccosukee Canopy Road Greenway
-
If you’re looking for a peaceful escape just minutes from the city area of Tallahassee, the Miccosukee Canopy Road Greenway is the perfect destination. This scenic trail system offers miles of shaded paths for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. With towering oak trees draped in Spanish moss, it’s the perfect place for an afternoon walk or a sunset run.
The Greenway’s diverse landscapes include open fields and dense forests, making it an ever-changing environment to explore. The well-maintained trails can also be popular for local runners and cyclists looking for a scenic and safe workout spot.
The picnic areas along the trails make it easy to take a break and soak in the natural beauty. I’ve been visiting them since elementary school, and they’ve been one of my tried-and-true places to take hikes with my dogs and family.
Thank you for coming on this nature walk with me! It’s been a pleasure to tell you about Tallahassee’s hidden gems. I hope you get to visit these places with the people you love. Pro-tip to make your day at one of these spots even better: swing by Publix to grab something to eat, and you’ll have the best time ever!
