5 Must-Try Hispanic Restaurants Near Campus

I love college life at Florida State, but one of the many things I miss from home is the food. FSU does have some great options! I lived off Mac Shack for the entirety of my freshman year. But most of the restaurants on campus serve mass-produced meals that you probably shouldn’t be eating every day, and the options off-campus don’t get much better.
I was born and raised in Miami, Florida. So, I’m used to a diverse range of options when eating out. With a city so large, you can honestly find any meal you’re looking for, but Miami is mainly known for its Latin American cuisine. I grew up eating Hispanic food, whether my mom made it at home or from a restaurant on a night out.
Living in Tallahassee for the past two years, I’ve attempted to get a taste of home by trying out new Hispanic restaurants whenever possible. With Hispanic Heritage Month coming to an end, I’ve decided to share five of my favorite Hispanic restaurants around Tallahassee that I’ve discovered so far. No, these are not ranked, but yes, these are mostly Cuban because that’s where I’m from!
- El Tio Mexicano
El Tio Mexicano is a family-owned food truck that’s always parked about seven minutes away from campus. Although this isn’t an actual restaurant, there are multiple tables where you can sit and eat your food. It has some of the best Mexican cuisine I’ve found in Tallahassee, which can probably be attributed to their family recipes that have been passed down through generations.
- Flamingoz a taste of Miami
The next spot is a Cuban restaurant and bar in a huge building in the middle of Railroad Square — you can’t miss it! Flamingoz’s atmosphere emulates the flashy Miami club scene vibe and reminds me of a restaurant you might find in Wynwood.
The entrées and steaks are pricier, but if you’re in Railroad Square, you probably already plan to spend money. They have a few vegan options, and if you’re balling on a budget, like most college students, the sandwiches are reasonably priced. This is the perfect place to go if you want to dress up cutely and have a nice lunch with your friends!
- Habana’s Boardwalk
Habana’s Boardwalk is a mom-and-pop restaurant owned by a Cuban born in Havana. This spot is best for dinner! They strive to deliver authentic Latin food in North Florida, and I would say they usually deliver.
Some of their customer favorites include the vaca frita, ropa vieja, empanadas de guayaba y queso crema, and their flan. My go-to order is the pollo empanizado or picadillo, and if I want dessert, I’ll get the churros served with vanilla ice cream. They also recently added a pumpkin spice café con leche to their menu for the fall season!
- El Rincón Latino
Located right on the corner of Tennessee and Ocala, El Rincón Latino is a Columbian restaurant that prides itself on original and authentic recipes. They have a wide range of options. I usually go for the arepas, which have over six protein choices and 13 different options (including various vegetarian choices). My favorite is the Arepa Mixta, which directly translates to mixed arepa and has both chicken and beef.
- Gordos
Experience an FSU classic pastime since 1996 at Gordos, a family-owned Cuban restaurant. Gordos features a variety of Cuban entrees, the most popular being their hot-pressed sandwiches. My personal recommendations would be the Media Niche sandwich or the croquetas because they’re super good and cheap!
It’s likely you’ve seen the renowned green Gordos cup in student apartments by now, so if you haven’t been, you should probably check it out! Hanging out on the outdoor patio is a timeless activity for FSU students, whether it’s to celebrate a special day or just to spend time with friends. Located on Pensacola Street, Gordos provides a welcoming atmosphere in a convenient area.
I hope you found some inspiration for the next time you’re looking for a new place to eat!