FSU has always prided itself on community, tradition, and excellence. One of the reasons I love this school so much is the diversity of clubs and student organizations on campus. Whatever interest you may have, there’s a club for it! From Minecraft to community service to fashion, FSU has something for everyone!
As a Latina and proud Seminole, I’m so glad there are so many different outlets to celebrate my Latin heritage. At FSU, there are a handful of student organizations focused on celebrating Latino culture. Here are five that I want to highlight!
- Hispanic/Latinx Student Union
-
The Hispanic/Latinx Student Union, also known as HLSU, is one of the major student unions at FSU. It prides itself on connecting Latinos all over campus through service, community involvement, and leadership! The organization was founded in 1939 and has since grown to be one of the biggest student organizations at FSU.
They are always holding different events to connect with the community. HLSU is a great organization if you want to help within our Tallahassee community and connect with other Latinos. If you’d like to stay connected with this amazing group, be sure to check out their Instagram!
- Corazón Dancers
-
The second club I want to highlight is the Corazón Dancers. This club is a salsa and bachata dance group that meets every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Student Services Building (SSB), room 208. I love that there is a club on campus that focuses on one of the most important parts of my culture. It’s also very important to me, and I’m sure many other students, to stay active and have fun!
This club allows for a different avenue of exercise combined with creativity and sazón (for my non-speakers: flavor)! It’s a new opportunity for anyone to learn a new dance style and make friends! As a former dancer, I was very interested in this club when I came to FSU. Salsa is, in my opinion, the best dance and music genre that exists. The Corazón Dancers perform around campus at different events and gatherings to highlight the diversity of Florida State.
- Brazilian Student Association at FSU
-
I know we all love some Brazilian funk and pop, so why not highlight the Brazilian Student Association at FSU (BRASAFSU)? The Brazilian Student Association at FSU is centered around the beauty that is Brazilian Culture. The club has a range of events throughout each week of the semester. From cultural experiences to game nights, BRASAFSU is always looking for a way to bring the best of Brazil to Tallahassee, Florida.
- Central American Latinx Organization
-
As a proud Costarricense (aka Costa Rican), I love nothing more than showing off my neighbors in Central America. The Central American Latinx Organization (CALOR) is a student-led group dedicated to celebrating and promoting Central American culture and heritage within the FSU community. CALOR provides a space for students of Central American descent and allies to connect, share their experiences, and foster cultural pride. Much like other clubs on campus, CALOR has many different opportunities to connect!
Through events, workshops, and social gatherings, the organization highlights the diversity of the Central American region while addressing issues impacting Latinx communities. CALOR also emphasizes community involvement, advocacy, and academic support, helping students navigate their college journey while staying connected to their cultural roots.
- PorColombia FSU
-
The final club I want to highlight is PorColombia FSU. The FSU chapter is smaller relative to the PorColombia National, a National Association of Colombian College Students and Professionals in the United States.
PorColombia has over 18 chapters across the United States, connecting young leaders within the Colombian community. As someone who loves everything about Colombian culture, the fact that there’s a club based on fostering leadership skills and business opportunities is so amazing and important! As FSU continues to grow as a top-five university, the importance of uplifting Latino voices has been shown through the immense support from the student body and faculty. PorColombia always seeks to recognize exceptional students in academics and community involvement. This club is very active and is always up to something fun and exciting!
As you can see, there are many wonderful clubs to get involved with here at FSU. There are plenty more Latino organizations on campus outside of those I mentioned, but I hope I shed some light on the diversity within our university to get you better connected with the Latino community!
I know that starting a new university can be challenging, especially finding a club that suits your interests and inspires you to grow as a person and try new things. That’s why it’s unique that FSU has created such a rich environment where culture can shine. Finding your gente and building up a community around you is important. Thankfully, FSU has something for everyone!
In the words of my fellow Ticos: Pura vida, mae!
