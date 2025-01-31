5 FSU Academic Resources Every Student Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Since we just entered another semester at Florida State, many of us are trying to keep up with our new class schedules while maintaining sanity. And, as of this past week, we’re probably getting used to the wintry atmosphere (unlike Florida at all). Trust me, we’ve all been there.

Maybe you’ve struggled with a particular subject or have difficulty understanding new information. Whether this is your first or last year in college, we’ve all struggled with one class or another. It’s just part of being a college student. But thankfully, many people feel the same way.

What’s the best solution for this issue? Take advantage of the tools at your disposal! To do that, you must know what those tools are. Here is my list of the top five resources at FSU to help you in your academic journey!

FSU Libraries

First up, of course, are the on-campus libraries! You may already know about these if you live in the residential dorms, but did you know seven libraries are on campus? Those seven are Paul A.M. Dirac Science Library, Warren Allen Music Library, Robert Manning Strozier Library, Mildred and Claude Pepper Library, College of Law Legal Research Center, College of Engineering Library, and College of Medicine Medical Library. Each location has many different purposes, but one they share is fostering an environment for learning and research for students and the local Tallahassee community. For example, the Mildred and Claude Pepper Library also has a museum open to students and Tallahassee community members for training and research. Strozier and Dirac, as most FSU students know, are open 24/7 on weekdays, house hundreds of study rooms, and store thousands of academic books. If you haven't visited these yet, set a time to check them out sometime soon!

Reading-Writing Center

Speaking of the libraries, another excellent resource at FSU is the Reading-Writing Center! Available at three different buildings on campus, the Reading-Writing Center is accessible to all majors across Florida State for any academic papers, essays, or long-form writing projects. Anyone interested can make an appointment to visit in person or meet with someone through Zoom!

Office of Accessibility Services

Some may not know, but the Office of Accessibility Services (OAS) is also a great academic resource! For students with disabilities or learning impairments, OAS services are available to help them apply for accommodations to make learning more accessible. You can apply for accommodation services online.

The Academic Center for Excellence

As seen in the name, the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) offers all kinds of services for students to improve their learning! These include group tutoring sessions, workshops, peer tutoring, and academic consultations. You can visit ACE at University Center A in Doak Campbell Stadium or the William Johnston building!

Advising First

Advising First comprises academic and coaching advisors who help students form personal goals during their college years. They offer class presentations, one-on-one meetings with students, and conferences! Students are connected to resources that coincide with their struggles and barriers by meeting with academic guides.

I know it can be tempting to try everything but start small! Decide which resource may seem the most helpful. Visit their website, make an appointment, or visit the location to see if it helps. If not, check out one of the other resources!

