5 Best Date Night Spots in Tallahassee 

Ladies, it’s almost time to bring out those roses and chocolates. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and it’s time to solidify those date night plans. Whether you’re celebrating with a friend, a significant other, your sister, or your mom, this article breaks down the top five date-night spots in Tallahassee.

As a tried-and-true Tallahassee lassie, I feel compelled to share the best places for a date night in Tallahassee. It’s time to get out and enjoy the town!

Il Lusso View this post on Instagram Starting our tour with a bang, we have the restaurant in the heart of downtown, il Lusso. If you want to live out your Italian fancy dinner dreams, il Lusso is the place to go. Known for its Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, this dimly lit, romantic restaurant is the perfect spot for you and your special someone. This upscale restaurant brings serious elegance without feeling stuffy. The space is intimate and moody, making everything feel more romantic the second you sit down. The restaurant’s glimmers lie in its homemade pastas, high-quality meats, and divine wine list, which would be sure to satisfy any occasion. Il Lusso is the perfect place to get dressed up and enjoy a romantic night, perfect for this Valentine’s Day. The Huntsman View this post on Instagram The second stop along our Tallahassee tour is The Huntsman! The Huntsman is the perfect place for good food and good aesthetics. Great for capturing that dinner pic for Instagram, the Huntsman combines cozy with polished style, making it a great spot for an elegant date night. The New American menu combines homestyle flavors with elegant presentations. It’s the best place to try something you can’t pronounce with craft cocktails that are to die for. Kool Beanz Cafe View this post on Instagram Our third spot and my personal favorite from the list is the eccentric, groovy, and funky Kool Beanz Cafe. This restaurant has been a Tallahassee staple since the mid 1990s. The minute you walk into the restaurant, you’re greeted with beautiful paintings on the wall and an Andy Warhol environment that mixes modern art with New American cuisine. Kool Beanz has been a local favorite for decades, thanks to its ever-changing, globally inspired menu and its motto, “Eat, drink, and talk loud, you’re among friends.” The interior is eclectic and colorful, filled with art and a fun, welcoming atmosphere that instantly sets the tone for a date night that feels authentically Tally. If you’re ready to branch out and try new foods, Kool Beanz is the place to go. Planning a brunch date? Even better, Kool-Beanz Sunday brunch is by far the best in town! Black Radish View this post on Instagram Our second-to-last stop on this food tour is Black Radish. This restaurant is perfect if you’re looking for a little adventure and excitement in your food. With a lively yet intimate environment, Black Radish is the perfect place for a little fun and good conversation. The plates are perfect for sharing, with a menu that focuses on flavors from around the world while maintaining a comforting, home-cooked feel. Black Radish is the perfect spot to try something new with that special someone! Savour View this post on Instagram Last but certainly not least is chic Savour! In this upscale yet cozy restaurant, Chef Ashley Mayo has created a menu that satisfies any seafood lover. The menu combines French and Creole flavors, making it the best stop short of New Orleans. The environment is chic and elegant, the perfect excuse to dress up and wear those pairs of heels in the back of your closet. If you’re looking for a restaurant that’s romantic and elegant, Savour is your girl.

I hope you have enjoyed this food tour of Tallahassee, and I hope it’s uncovered the little gems that make Tallahassee unique. Happy Valentine’s Day: go schedule that date!

