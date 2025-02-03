4 Ways to Kickstart Your Research Journey at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Starting your research journey as an undergraduate student at FSU is an exciting opportunity and a great way to boost your resume. Whether you’re just beginning your academic career or looking to deepen your expertise in a specific area, FSU offers a range of resources and programs designed to help students get involved in research, innovation, and making a difference in the world.

Undergraduate Research and Opportunity Program

One of the most exclusive and prestigious ways to dive into research at FSU is through the Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program (UROP). This program, a jewel in the crown of FSU’s academic offerings, is specifically tailored for first and second-year students only. It’s an excellent opportunity for those eager to get hands-on experience in research projects earlier in their academic career. UROP offers a unique chance to join a team of researchers and work alongside research mentors, providing valuable exposure to the academic world. To join UROP, you must apply in the fall and be accepted. As a UROP student, you will be a part of the colloquium, which is a one-credit class, one day a week; the assistantship, where you work on your chosen research; and the symposium, an event where you present your findings with your team to other students and professors. This experience boosts your resume and gives you a glimpse into the future of academic research!

The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement

The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement (CRE) is essential to FSU’s commitment to student research and innovation. The CRE’s mission is to engage students in research, innovation, and scholarship. To get involved with the CRE, you can contact them through their website to make an appointment to meet with their advisors. During the meeting, they go over multitudes of research opportunities around campus. By getting involved with the CRE, you can access a comprehensive range of resources, from mentorship opportunities to workshops and special programs like UROP and Global Scholars. The CRE is instrumental in helping students make the most of their time at FSU by providing the tools and support necessary for a successful academic career. You can rest assured that the CRE has your back every step of the way.

FSU Global Scholars Program

The FSU Global Scholars Program is not just a program. It’s a transformative journey for those who want to participate in global research. Students who are enthusiastic about social impact, social justice, and social transformation are the target audience for this program. It blends independent study, internships, and service-learning opportunities with academic instruction that centers on critical global concerns. This program can inspire and motivate you to make a real difference in the world. You’d participate in curriculum concentrations such as Education & Social Change, Global Health, Environmental Justice, and Human Rights as an FSU Global Scholar. By focusing on these theme areas, you can investigate various aspects of social justice and the intricacies of global challenges. The initiative will include peer-to-peer learning, mentoring from Global Scholar Ambassadors (GSAs), and recurring webinars that encourage critical thinking and community building.

