4 Underrated Study Spots at FSU To Check Out During Finals Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With spring break in the rearview mirror, FSU students have one last hurdle to jump before reaching summer break: finals season. We’ve been hearing whispers already. Whether it’s your professors hinting there are “only five weeks left in the semester” or the state of Strozier Library as everyone’s fighting tooth and nail for their academic comebacks. Finals are on the horizon, whether we like it or not.

If the fall semester (or any other semester) was any indication, Strozier and Dirac Library are certified war zones during finals.

So, if you’re unwilling to camp outside one of FSU’s libraries to secure a coveted third-floor cubicle, what options do you have for study spots? Well, there’s hope, as I have four underrated locations you might want to check out!

Shores Building View this post on Instagram A post shared by School of Information at Florida State University (@fsu_ischool) If you’re anything like me, you might’ve originally known the Shores Building as the home of the Innovation Hub. For those who might not know, it’s also a classroom building. If you head downstairs to the building’s basement, you’ll not only find a couple of rogue classrooms but a couple of tables as well. The basement of the Shores Building is the perfect place to set up shop, especially if you want to get away from the noise of those more populated study spots. Is it the campus’ most aesthetically pleasing location? She’s a bit dreary, in my opinion. However, its relative emptiness is impossible to beat. It’s also worth mentioning the building’s prime location; It’s right across from Landis Green, in case you need a mid-study-session walk. It’s also near 1851 at Azalea Hall, so there’s easy access to a study snack! The Shores Building might be perfect for you if you’re ever in a pinch. Mina Jo Powell Green View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) We all know and love the beautiful Landis Green. However, one could argue that the smaller and less populated Mina Jo Powell Green is an even better place to study. There’s still access to fresh air and campus sounds on this green, so you’re not stuck in maddening silence. In addition, your chances of getting hit by a rogue football or looked at by a passing campus tour group decrease dramatically. Sometimes, you want all the benefits of studying outdoors on a beautiful day, but just don’t want to deal with the hassle. Mina Jo Powell Green practically eradicates half the issues of her sister green while still providing you with Vitamin D. William Johnston Building View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) While the William Johnston Building might not be the most unconventional study spot on campus, it takes the cake for one of the more underrated ones. Despite its beautiful interior, ample study spots, and long hours, students still fight for seats in Strozier and Dirac. It’s almost incomprehensible how unused a prime study resource can be. Not to mention, the building has a prime location. Located not only right in front of Landis Green but also a stone’s throw away from Chick-fil-A and 4 Rivers, it’s almost impossible to beat. Sure, Strozier and Dirac have a Starbucks, but the William Johnston Building has variety! Health and Wellness Center View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Admissions & Visitor Center (@fsu.admissions) Another underrated spot is the Health and Wellness Center! Though it’s bustling with students seeking care for the “Tally flu,” it’s also a study spot that goes unused come finals season, at least compared to the campus’ main libraries. With an array of couches lined with charging ports located inside and an excess of benches located outside, the Health and Wellness Center is chock full of places to study. If you can bypass the occasional sniffling student seeking a doctor’s note, it’s a perfect and beautiful spot to spend your days studying in April.

While almost any surface you sit on automatically becomes a study spot during finals season, there are so many different places at the disposal of students who either overlook them or don’t know about them in the first place. With finals just around the corner, students don’t need the added stress of having nowhere to sit and study.

