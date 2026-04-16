3 Things You Need to Know About Being a Learning Assistant at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I found out I was accepted to be a Learning Assistant (LA) this past fall, I freaked out. I applied because I received an email saying that the instructor needed more LAs for the class and that I met the qualifications. I was looking for a job, and I thought it could be a fun and rewarding experience, so I applied.

Even though it’s something I wanted, I was extremely nervous to be in the Learning Assistant Program because I’ve never done any sort of tutoring before, and I felt like I was unqualified. I also didn’t personally know anyone who was an LA, so I didn’t really know what to expect. I wish I had a guide giving me a general idea of how the process works, but now that I’m on the other side of it, I can do it for others!

This is a guide for the girlies who are going to be an LA soon or are thinking of being one. Hopefully, this will ease your nerves a little. It’ll be challenging at times, but it was such a rewarding experience. Remember, if a criminology major who isn’t particularly skilled in math can be an LA for a math class, you can too!

It’s Okay to Not Know the Answer Something that I was nervous about when being an LA is when a student asks me a question on the course materials, and I don’t know the answer. I was afraid of blanking, and they’ll know I don’t know what they’re talking about at all. After all, as an LA, it’s your job to help students grasp the material and assist the professor in doing this. Let me hold your hand when I say that at some point in your LA journey, this will absolutely happen. It’s normal, and it’s completely okay. Professors understand that you’re a student yourself and have other classes to take. Sometimes the information may slip your mind. It’s really important to attend all your LA planning meetings with your professor and review the material before every class so it’s fresh in your mind, but it’s something that just might happen, so instead of freaking out, I recommend a different approach. When this happened to me, and it happened many times, I kept a positive attitude. I’d be honest with the students and tell them that I’m not sure of the answer, but I’ll get back to them on that. Sometimes, I’d ask another LA to assist them if there were many students to attend to, or I’d go back to my notes, review, and come back excited and ready to help. You don’t have to answer right away. Take a second to review and remember that you know the material and are capable of helping your peers. First-time LA Responsibilties @catalinasmith2002 Pt 2 || SUCH a good opportunity 💕 #fsu #floridastate #floridastateuniversity #fsutailgating #floridastatetailgate #fsutiktok #floridastatetiktok #resume #collegeresume #resumetips #dayinthelife ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim If you’re a first-time LA, you have to take SLS3717 LA Seminar. It’s a class that meets once a week for 75 minutes where you and other LAs learn about different teaching methods and learning processes. It’s designed to help you become the best LA you can be. I’m very grateful for this class because it gave me a community of other student LAs, who are here to help each other. Also, it’s important to know that only new LAs need to take this course, and if you took the course but couldn’t be an LA again for the following semester for whatever reason, you don’t have to take it again. As my SLS instructor said, “Once an LA, always an LA.” Additionally, it’s your responsibility to work hours in OMNI every week. The maximum hours you can log every week are 10 hours. And by the way, your SLS 3717 LA Seminar counts towards this! The Job Has its Perks Being an LA has many benefits. Not only do you get the opportunity to help students learn better and succeed, but you also meet so many interesting people through the process with different perspectives that only enrich your time at FSU. Not to mention, being an LA is a huge resume booster, especially if you’re pursuing a career in teaching and advising — but wait, there’s more! As an LA, you’re considered an FSU OPS employee. This means you receive some benefits from the job. For example, I recently discovered that LAs get discounted meal plans. I had no idea about this, and I wish I had done so earlier because it would’ve saved me a lot of time and money.

To wrap this up, being an LA is difficult, time-consuming, and demanding, but it’s also so fulfilling and inspiring, and I’d 100% do it again and again. Seeing a student have a moment of understanding after I explained a concept from class is priceless, and it makes all the hard work so worth it.

Being an LA has made me a more confident person. I thought it wasn’t ready or qualified for the job. But no one is truly qualified or ready for something they’ve never done before. You just have to take that leap and do it. You’ll be so glad you did.

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