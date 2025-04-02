4 Things To Look Out for at FSU’s Market Wednesday

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you walk through campus every day, you’ve likely stopped paying attention to the tabling events you pass. However, Market Wednesday on Legacy Walk is worth a second look.

With a ton of vintage clothing, jewelry, collectibles, and more, it’s nearly impossible to walk away without purchasing something. A combination of student organizations, market vendors, and passersby make it a lively event.

As someone who did a deep dive into Market Wednesday, here are some things to look out for!

Sales View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) Market Wednesday doesn’t have to break the bank. Yesterday, I bought two pieces of vintage clothing for $35. Many places don’t advertise their low prices and deals, but one vendor had an entire rack priced at two for $35. Some vendors even offer last-minute deals! Even if you can’t make it until later in the day, you might be able to snag some last-minute discounts. If you take the time to talk to the vendors while you shop, you’re more likely to find great items at a reasonable price. One vendor I spoke with was a fellow student trying to get rid of items before moving. She emphasized that she never wanted to spend more than $20 at Market Wednesday, so she sells her items for $5 to $10. I managed to get a ring (that doesn’t tarnish) and sunglasses for just $15! The Variety Starting with the jewelry at Market Wednesday, there were several design options, including simplistic pieces, some with crystals, and even ones made of shark teeth. They also had hand rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and hand chains. On the downside, I couldn’t help but notice an overwhelming amount of gold jewelry. As a proud silver-wearing jewelry girl, I was disappointed because I saw so many pieces I loved but in gold. However, if you like gold, this might be an excellent opportunity for you! Aside from accessories, there were also plenty of collectibles I wasn’t expecting to see. There were Pokémon cards, anime merchandise, keychains, and stickers featuring cats and dogs. The collectibles covered more niche designs and merchandise that may be hard to find elsewhere. Payment options My largest piece of advice is to always have some cash on hand. Personally, I have a hard time remembering my cards or cash when just walking through campus. If you’re forgetful like me, don’t let this discourage you from checking out Market Wednesday! Most vendors offer Venmo, Zelle, or Cash App as alternative forms of payment, and some even accept Apple Pay. The vibe View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) Whether you plan to buy anything, Market Wednesday is always a good environment for window shopping. You can catch up with friends, grab a coffee, or put your AirPods in while you browse. This can enhance your experience, especially with the perfect spring weather that’s moving in. The vibe at Market Wednesday resembles thrifting due to the abundance of vintage clothing, but it’s livelier and more upbeat. The vendors love talking about their products, and most have cool stories behind them. It’s interesting to see the creativity and unique craftsmanship in their pieces.

Market Wednesday takes place every Wednesday during the school year, so there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of this event! I recommend briefly stopping by the Moore Auditorium Patio and Legacy Walk between classes. You’re bound to find great deals, or at the very least, have a great time!