4 Things I Did Freshman Year To Fall in Love With FSU

My journey toward choosing FSU wasn’t as straightforward as it was for many of my friends. Even at the beginning of senior year, I didn’t have any idea of where I’d end up. I didn’t come out of the womb bleeding garnet and gold like I’ve heard some people describe, but now, I can’t imagine my life anywhere else.

Here are some things I’ve done at FSU and in the surrounding Tallahassee area during my freshman year that’ve made me fall deeply in love with the school that will always love you back.

Hiking

View this post on Instagram When I used to think of Tallahassee, my mind didn’t wander to hiking trails. However, as time has gone on, I’ve discovered the trails here are really something special. Being from a town where the highest elevation was 10 feet, it was certainly a culture shock to see the hilly terrain. My favorite hiking trip was when my friends and I visited Providence Canyon for a day at the beginning of the semester. Someone once described it as a mini Grand Canyon on our coast, and I agree. It’s beautiful, orange, and less than two hours away. If you get the chance to go, take it! Closer by, places like the Garden of Eden Trail and Lafayette Heritage Trail Park are still really stunning half-day excursions.

Weekend Trips

View this post on Instagram Even though Tallahassee can be a great place, my most memorable times have been those when I stepped out of my routine and went somewhere else. There are some obvious choices, like Gasparilla, but the real hidden gems are the ones found on a whim. My friends and I wanted to get away for a weekend, and so we found a cheap Airbnb in this town called Port St. Joe, Florida. Cramming 10 college students into an Airbnb that had two queen beds and a set of bunk beds likely made for tweens wasn’t the easiest thing in the world, but it was certainly one of the most fun. Whenever I’m stressed, I hear my friends’ laughter harmonizing with gentle waves crashing in the background, echoing in my head as I reminisce on that trip. Every magical sunset and grain of sand feels different when you experience them with your friends. I can’t recommend a good spontaneous trip enough; nothing is better than playing house for the weekend.

Local Events

Honestly, I’ve heard some Tallahassee shade about it not having enough stuff to do, but I think people who voice that complaint regularly aren’t looking hard enough. I took a trip to the North Florida Fair when it was in town, and it was such a great time. The classic fair staples of corn dogs and Ferris wheels were a nauseating combo, but a memorable one. Events like that pop up all the time, especially seasonally! If you look for them, you can find cute pumpkin patches, festivals, and Christmas tree farms within an hour of campus. All of these things helped me step away from the work of college and ground myself in seasonal fun with my friends.

Late Night Library Sessions