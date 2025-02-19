4 Spots in Tallahassee for Animal Lovers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tallahassee is home to beautiful and unique spots that blend culture, history, and nature, making it a hidden gem for animal lovers. There are various places to connect with your favorite animals while participating in fun activities. These locations are ideal for animal enthusiasts and enhance the city’s charm. Check out these four must-visit spots to have a cuddly and unforgettable experience with animals!

Tally Cat Café

The Tally Cat Café is a warm and cozy spot where you can relax and have a beverage while enjoying the company of adorable cats. Whether you’re in the mood for coffee, tea, boba, or hot chocolate, they’ve got you covered! All beverages are accompanied by cute names such as Cattuccino and Meowcha. My favorite part about this café is that you get to enter the cat lounge and play with the cats while sipping on your drink! The café is separated by a viewing glass, allowing you to watch the cats play as you order your drink or wait to enter the lounge. The cat lounge has sofas and plenty of toys so you can make the most of your hour with your furry friends. It’s $15 an hour for walk-ins, and online reservations are $14. Tally Cat Café is a foster haven in partnership with the Leon County Humane Society, so all cats are eligible for adoption! After bonding with the cats, you can fill out an application to begin the adoption process.

Tallahassee Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tallahassee Museum (@tallahasseemuseum) This 52-acre outdoor museum features a plethora of nature and wildlife. Offering a unique experience, guests can immerse themselves in nature while exploring various attractions. The museum also provides a map that encompasses various paths, exhibits, and historical buildings. While strolling down each boardwalk, you’ll see abundant native animals, such as red foxes, black bears, Florida panthers, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, and many more! This museum allows you to appreciate wildlife in its natural habitats. Each exhibit features exciting information and fun facts about each animal. The museum hosts various fun events, performances, and classes engaging in nature-themed activities. In addition to the animal exhibits, there are plenty of exhibits that offer a glimpse into the past. A notable exhibit is Jim Gary’s Twentieth-Century Dinosaurs, which features colorful sculptures of dinosaurs along the walking path. Adult tickets are $15.50 and $14.50 for college students with I.D.

Goat House Farm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goat House Farm (@goathousefarm) Goat House Farm is a hidden treasure located in a more rural part of Tallahassee. It’s home to goats, chickens, farm cats, bees, and a hog. This spot fosters an entertaining and educational environment, with plenty of resources to learn about caring for goats. This micro-dairy encourages spending time with a herd of cute goats while being immersed in farm life. They offer a variety of hands-on activities, including yoga with goats and classes on trimming and milking goats. Internships, volunteer work, and youth programs encourage involvement with the farm and goats. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a peaceful day out with friends and family while connecting with animals. All visits are by appointment only, and a diverse range of options are available.

Fat Cat Books