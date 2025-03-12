4 Books Written by FSU Female Faculty and Alumni

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

At FSU, we’re lucky to have an exceptional female faculty, staff, and alumni team. So, what better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to recognize some amazing women authors who have published books and other works in numerous fields? Here are four books written or edited by female faculty and staff that I’ll be reading this month. If you want to support more FSU authors, FSU Libraries has a page dedicated to the publications of works across all disciplines that you can check out!

Keep Calm, Teach On; Education Responding to a Pandemic

Edited by Dr. Dina Vyortkina, Neil Collins, and Timothy Reagan COVID-19 has affected most sectors of our lives, especially education. This collection of essays examines how different institutions around the globe have responded and adapted to the pandemic in countries at all levels of development and education. To quote the description from FSU libraries, “The collective responses and lessons learned are analyzed to explain the relative success of different coping strategies.” One of the editors, Dr. Dina Vyortkina, is currently the Assistant Dean for Innovation and Instructional Technology Enhancement at the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences. Her work has focused on professional development for educational leaders, online and blended learning in teaching, and artificial intelligence in K-12 and higher education, to name a few. This book is available to check out at FSU Strozier Library or purchase on Amazon or Google Books.

Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art

By Durante Blais-Billie, Dr. Stacy E. Pratt, Hulleah J. Tsinhnahjinnie, and Ola Wlusek This volume explores the work of 12 contemporary artists of the Seminole diaspora, showing how these artists combine traditional skills and techniques with various modes of creative expression and different materials. The art showcased within highlights current social issues impacting all Native American communities today, through scholarly essays, both personal and critical, as well as interviews and artists’ statements. One of the authors, Ola Wlusek, currently serves as the Keith D. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota under FSU’s stewardship. Wlusek is a 2021 recipient of a Curatorial Research Fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts for the Ringling’s first exhibition and publication of Native American art. This book is available in FSU Strozier Library and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local bookstore!

World, Class, Women: Global Literature, Education, and Feminism

By Robin Truth Goodman World, Class, Women explores how current debates surrounding education can contribute to feminist thought. Through the areas of literature, postcolonialism, feminism, and education, the author explores how globalization and the decline of the public sphere influence access to learning and, as a result, knowledge. Speaking of Robin Truth Goodman, she is currently a professor focused on critical and cultural theory, feminism, and cultural studies in the Department of English. She has written and edited numerous books, articles, and book chapters, and most recently, she received FSU’s Distinguished Research Professor award in 2024. You can check this book out at FSU Strozier Library, and it’s also available for purchase online!

On Amistà: Negotiating Friendship in Dante’s Italy