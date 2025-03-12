4 Books Written by FSU Female Faculty and Alumni

At FSU, we’re lucky to have an exceptional female faculty, staff, and alumni team. So, what better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to recognize some amazing women authors who have published books and other works in numerous fields? Here are four books written or edited by female faculty and staff that I’ll be reading this month. If you want to support more FSU authors, FSU Libraries has a page dedicated to the publications of works across all disciplines that you can check out!
- Keep Calm, Teach On; Education Responding to a Pandemic
-
Edited by Dr. Dina Vyortkina, Neil Collins, and Timothy Reagan
COVID-19 has affected most sectors of our lives, especially education. This collection of essays examines how different institutions around the globe have responded and adapted to the pandemic in countries at all levels of development and education. To quote the description from FSU libraries, “The collective responses and lessons learned are analyzed to explain the relative success of different coping strategies.”
One of the editors, Dr. Dina Vyortkina, is currently the Assistant Dean for Innovation and Instructional Technology Enhancement at the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences. Her work has focused on professional development for educational leaders, online and blended learning in teaching, and artificial intelligence in K-12 and higher education, to name a few. This book is available to check out at FSU Strozier Library or purchase on Amazon or Google Books.
- Reclaiming Home: Contemporary Seminole Art
-
By Durante Blais-Billie, Dr. Stacy E. Pratt, Hulleah J. Tsinhnahjinnie, and Ola Wlusek
This volume explores the work of 12 contemporary artists of the Seminole diaspora, showing how these artists combine traditional skills and techniques with various modes of creative expression and different materials. The art showcased within highlights current social issues impacting all Native American communities today, through scholarly essays, both personal and critical, as well as interviews and artists’ statements.
One of the authors, Ola Wlusek, currently serves as the Keith D. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota under FSU’s stewardship. Wlusek is a 2021 recipient of a Curatorial Research Fellowship from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts for the Ringling’s first exhibition and publication of Native American art. This book is available in FSU Strozier Library and can be purchased on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local bookstore!
- World, Class, Women: Global Literature, Education, and Feminism
-
By Robin Truth Goodman
World, Class, Women explores how current debates surrounding education can contribute to feminist thought. Through the areas of literature, postcolonialism, feminism, and education, the author explores how globalization and the decline of the public sphere influence access to learning and, as a result, knowledge.
Speaking of Robin Truth Goodman, she is currently a professor focused on critical and cultural theory, feminism, and cultural studies in the Department of English. She has written and edited numerous books, articles, and book chapters, and most recently, she received FSU’s Distinguished Research Professor award in 2024. You can check this book out at FSU Strozier Library, and it’s also available for purchase online!
- On Amistà: Negotiating Friendship in Dante’s Italy
-
By Elizabeth A. Coggeshall
This book analyzes how Dante’s strategic explanations of friendship evolve through different phases in his life and works. In doing so, the author argues that friendship was not an unequivocal moral good for late medieval Italian authors, but a term shrouded in ambiguity to be deployed strategically to describe many different types of relationships, including collaborators, allies, and servants. According to the FSU Libraries, “On Amistà presents a genealogy for the innovative and tactical use of the terms friendship among the works of late medieval Italian authors.”
Dr. Beth Coggeshall is currently an Italian program’s associate professor and Italian coordinator. Her research generally centers around the intersection of ethics, cultural identity, and literature, medievalism and popular culture, and global reception of Dante’s works. Recently, she has received awards for excellence in teaching from the FSU Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa and the Southeastern Medieval Association. This is available online through FSU libraries and other bookselling platforms!
Happy Women’s History month and happy reading!
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!