Where to Find Feminine Hygiene Products on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever found yourself in a pinch, in need of an emergency tampon or pad? In a situation like this, you might’ve even asked the girl in the stall next to you if she had any spares in her bag, only to get an unfortunate “no, I’m sorry” back.

Luckily, there are actually plenty of spaces on campus that hold free period products if you’re ever in need. Knowing where to look ahead of time can make an already stressful moment feel a whole lot easier.

Health and Wellness Center & CHAW

The Health and Wellness Center (HWC) has period products all over its buildings. There are dispensers for hygiene products in and around the bathrooms, so if you’re in there or nearby, you shouldn’t have trouble finding them. This makes the HWC one of the most reliable spots on campus if you need something quickly.

The Center for Health Advocacy and Wellness (CHAW) is located on the fourth floor of HWC. While they’re best known for their free condoms and other services, they also offer free feminine hygiene supplies. Sometimes, you may spot CHAW or the Food for Thought Pantry handing out period products on Landis Green or outside of HWC. Keeping an eye out for these pop-up distributions can be especially helpful if you want to grab a few extras for later.

The Dorms

Every on-campus dorm must have the main lobby bathroom stocked with tampons in a dispenser. Desk assistants are in charge of making sure they always have some on hand. So, if you’re living on campus or have a friend who does, you can get a tampon from the downstairs lobby.

Other Campus Buildings

Various campus buildings keep period products readily stocked. The Student Union is pretty central, with products located in the first-floor women’s bathrooms and in the bathrooms by Club Downunder (CDU). Since so many students pass through the Union every day, it’s a convenient place to keep in mind.

Many academic buildings have period products in them, too: the William Johnson Building, the Psychology Building, Carraway, and HCB. Bathrooms in the Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (EOAS) Building also have tampons regularly. The Office of Accessibility Services in the Student Services Building also has some. If you spend most of your day moving between classes, knowing which academic buildings offer these supplies can save you time and stress.

The Tallahassee Area

Leon County also has initiatives that aim to provide free menstrual products to members of the Tallahassee community and beyond. Because of this, the Leon County library has period products stocked up. Specifically, the Leon County Library offers menstrual products for free, and it’s just a short 15-minute walk from campus. Other city-related buildings may also house menstrual products. These community resources are a good reminder that access to basic hygiene products matters both on and off campus.

Unexpectedly getting your period is already frustrating enough without having to stress about where you can find necessary supplies. Luckily, there are several accessible spots in the FSU and Tallahassee community where students can pick up free period products when they need them most.

Whether you’re close to your dorm, hanging out in the Student Union, or running between classes, it’s nice to know that you can get your supplies when you need them, making your day just a little easier and the world a little more period-friendly.

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