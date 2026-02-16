Protests and Student Action: Tallahassee’s Response to 287(g)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In April 2025, FSU’s Police Department (FSUPD) signed an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), granting the police force the power to conduct searches and use ICE surveillance. When this agreement was released to the public, an immediate response from FSU students and Tallahassee residents followed.

FSU’s Young Democratic Society of America (YDSA) has been the most vocal, releasing multiple statements and hosting marches across our campus to deliver petitions and get their voices heard. The YDSA’s first march took place on June 20, 2025, starting at the Integration Statue and ending at FSUPD’s headquarters. In a statement made about the march, the student organization said, “We demand that FSU terminate the process of signing the 287(g) agreement! We demand a plan from FSU admin to protect immigrant students!”

Since that first march, FSU’s YDSA chapter has been a part of three rallies and two more marches, declaring the same goals: making FSU a sanctuary campus and having FSUPD rescind its agreement with ICE.

This movement has spread further to the greater Tallahassee area. On Friday, Feb. 2, students from Lincoln High School left school grounds and marched in protest, carrying signs and posters with sentiments similar to those carried by FSU students, such as “ICE OUT” and “No one is illegal on stolen land.” While this march wasn’t a direct response to the signing of 287(g), there’s an overarching theme of wanting safer streets and the ability to go to class without fear of being questioned or searched.

Other organizations, such as Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Tallahassee Immigration Rights Alliance, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, have all taken strong stances on the presence of ICE both on and off our campuses. They’ve also partnered with many other Tallahassee and greater Florida organizations to hold informational meetings and events to inform the public of their rights, how to stay safe, and how to respond when approached by ICE officers.

The next public event was a meeting at the historic capital on Feb. 15. The previously listed organizations banded together to support the VISIBLE Act, which would make it illegal for immigration officers to wear masks in Florida communities. They ask people to bring signs and show support for their community.

There’s also a call for public comment and to rally at the next city commission meeting on Feb. 18. Both FSU and Tallahassee residents are trying to amplify their voices by any means possible, reaching out to the public for signage, donations, and all-around community support to keep our campus safe.

FSU students’ response to the signing of 287(g) and other harmful legislation shows how much they value the campus we call home. Students are passionate about keeping FSU safe and open to all those who need help, both in and outside our community.

If you feel strongly about supporting students’ right to free speech, even if you don’t feel comfortable enough to physically protest along with other student organizations, volunteering your time to make posters, organize meetings, or donate supplies to those struggling are all amazing ways to help amplify student voices.

Anything helps when it comes to keeping FSU a safe place to grow!

