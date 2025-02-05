This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It can be argued that Valentine’s Day is one of the most stressful holidays, maybe second to Christmas. From the stress of planning a perfect day and picking out the perfect present for your friends or romantic partners, it’s no wonder that people dread the upcoming holiday.

On top of this, with Valentine’s Day hitting toward the middle of the spring semester, it can be hard for FSU students to find cute and affordable ways to spend the day in Tallahassee. Luckily, FSU (and Tallahassee in general) has many activities you can do to fill your day of love.

So, here are three ways to spend your Valentine’s Day at FSU!

Have a Picnic on Landis Green View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Perhaps one of FSU’s crowning jewels is Landis Green. Rain or shine, hot or cold, you’ll find practically the entire student body lounging on the famous campus park. Whether they want to tan, play football, or lie down with a book, everyone agrees it’s one of the best spots for lounging. Why not use this free and open resource to your advantage for Valentine’s Day? Whether you make it a “Galentine’s” outing or a romantic lunch for two with your partner, enjoying some yummy treats filled with love while people-watching can be a perfect way to spend your day. So dig out your gingham picnic blanket, hit Publix, put on your pinkest outfit, and have yourself a Valentine’s Day on Landis Green. Visit The Frother’s Daughter It’s almost impossible to go on FSU’s campus a day without seeing someone holding a cup of coffee from The Frother’s Daughter. It’s practically a requirement with enrollment to have one of their drinks at least once a week. Whether you hit up their store location or track down their illusive truck, it’s a guaranteed pick-me-up and perfect start to any day. What makes this business so alluring is its themed drinks. From Christmas to Taylor Swift album releases, they have a drink for every holiday and event. This includes Valentine’s Day. If you haven’t already done so, follow The Frother’s Daughter on Instagram. You’ll see that they’ve revealed their “February Anniversary Sips” menu, filled with gorgeous and creative concoctions that could turn anyone into Cupid himself. So, with the day of love coming up, why not make it a mission to try as many items off the menu as possible? Treat yourself and your partner to a “Lover Girl Latte” or a “Butterfly Kiss Brew” to start your day. Taste-test the whole menu if you’re feeling risky! No matter how you do it, it’s a perfect activity to start your Valentine’s Day with. Have a Study Date at Strozier Library View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) I know what you’re thinking, “Why would I want to study with my friends or partner on Valentine’s Day?” I get it; studying isn’t exactly the picture-perfect vision of friendship or romance. However, I’d argue that it’s what you make of it! With the Tallahassee snow week pushing some assignments back and midterms looming in the distance, why not turn what could’ve been a dull day at Strozier Library into a cute Valentine’s Day activity? Book a study room on your favorite floor, hit the Starbucks to sip on a strawberry cold foam and some sweet treats, wear your pinks and reds, and have a great time!

Tallahassee might not be the most bustling place on Earth, but that shouldn’t ruin your Valentine’s Day plans. Sometimes, the simplest activities at FSU can be the most fun memories between friends and partners!

