3 Ways I Juggle Hometown and College Friendships 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As spring break for FSU passes and my first year of college comes to an end, I’ve discovered just how hard it is for me to keep in touch with my old friends from high school. I’ve made some wonderful friends in college, but a single 20-minute texting conversation with old friends makes me realize how much I still love them. There’s always something to talk about with these people, even friends who’ve changed a lot since graduating high school.

These people mean a lot to me, and you can probably say the same, looking back at the memories you have running around town after school. Still, it’s so hard to stay in touch through a screen in a 200-square-foot dorm room. So, here’s how I keep these connections close, even while juggling relationships with my roommate or friends I’ve made in English class at college:

It’s easy for us to go to college and forget about the people we became inseparable from in high school, but it’s also so important to keep in touch in any way we can.

Even if your schedule doesn’t allow you to do any of these things to stay in touch, a single DM is enough. Your closest friends don’t require a lot of understanding to understand that you love them.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!