3 Ways to Escape the Shackles of Dorm Life

Living in a dorm is something that many students look forward to when they get to college. It’s convenient, social, and honestly one of the easiest ways to ease into campus life.

In my experience, it’s been one of the best decisions I’ve made. Living in a dorm has taught me independence and also how to share a space with someone else. I’ve met incredible people who have become my closest friends, and I’ve truly made this place my home away from home.

That said, dorm life can get a little too comfortable. When everything you need is within walking distance, it’s easy to stay inside, scroll, and convince yourself you’re “resting” when you’re really just isolating. It can feel intimidating to leave your space, get outside of your comfort zone, and meet new people or try something new; however, in my experience, that’s exactly where the most rewarding parts of college happen.

While dorms can be fun, my personal rule of thumb is to treat mine mostly as a place to sleep. So, if I’m not in my room, what should I be doing on campus? Below are some of my favorite activities, things I think every freshman living in a dorm should try at least once.

Take Walks View this post on Instagram FSU has one of the most beautiful campuses I’ve seen, at least in Florida. Taking a long walk around campus not only helps me clear my mind and get my steps in, but also lets me soak in the beautiful views campus has. Along the way, I often find new study spots or cafés that help me lock in far better than I ever could in my dorm. Go to Campus Events One of the best things about living on campus is that there’s always something happening. Every day, somewhere, outside your dorm, in the student union, or on Landis Green, there’s an event hosted by a club or organization that anyone can join. A lot of the events offer free food or fun activities, making it easy to meet new people and connect with the campus community. Many people wonder how to keep up with all these events, and the best part is, you can find them all online. Nearly every club or organization at FSU has its own social media account for posting and promoting its events. It’s super easy to stay connected and keep up with what’s happening on campus. One of my favorite accounts is FSU Student Affairs. They post a weekly Top 5 events happening throughout campus. Visit Campus Resources View this post on Instagram FSU has so many free resources for students that a lot of people don’t take advantage of, and one place I go to almost every day is the Dr. Bobby E. Leach Center. It’s the main gym on campus, and honestly, it has everything: machines for every workout you can think of, a studio, a sauna, an indoor pool, and even a track. If you want to stay active, this is the place to do it. They even have daily group fitness classes like yoga, spin, and pilates. All you need to bring is your student ID, and you’re in. It’s super easy, free, and one of my favorite spots on campus.

While living in a dorm comes with its own pros and cons, these amenities offered by FSU make the entire experience feel a bit more freeing. They also allow you to meet new people and venture outside of your comfort zone.

