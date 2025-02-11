3 Tallahassee Record Stores You Need To Check Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you love music. Whether you have a Spotify playlist curated for any situation or love going to concerts, Tallahassee has a great music scene for anyone.

Tallahassee has some fantastic record stores that anyone will love; whether you’re a seasoned Long Playing (LP) vinyl collector or want to explore some cool spots, here are a few Tallahassee music gems to check out!

Rearview Vintage and Vinyl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rearview Vintage and Vinyl (@rearviewvintageandvinyl) Located just outside the heart of Midtown, Rearview Vintage and Vinyl is an ideal place for a casual day out with friends. Rearview frequently has CD and record drops (with CDs on Fridays and records on Saturdays), which they promote on Instagram. Rearview also carries a wide selection of genres, including R&B, classic rock, rap, and pop, so no matter your taste, you’ll be sure to find something you’ll like. They also have sections in the store dedicated to world music, and rare vinyl finds. Recently, I scored a 1987 vinyl from a local Tallahassee punk band, Gothic Playground, and an original 1988 pressing of Metallica’s …And Justice for All. It’s safe to say that both of these finds are now some of my favorites in my collection. But don’t worry; if you’re looking for more recent releases or newer pressings of some good oldies, they have other collector’s items, too! Not only do they carry a nice selection of records, CDs, and cassettes, but at Rearview, you can get knick-knacks from an offshoot of the main room right by the shop’s entrance. Here, you can find an assortment of things that make any thrifter’s heart swoon, from glass sets to statuettes to clocks to magazines. This store has something for everyone!

Avant-Garbe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avant Garb (@avantgardenparty) If you love vintage clothing and record finds, Avant-Garbe is the place for you. Open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Avant-Garbe carries a selection of 12-inch LPs and seven-inch EPs, with a nice wall display above the bins! The store is in the Lake Ella area and only a minute or so walk from Black Dog Cafe, making it the perfect place to reward yourself after some dedicated studying with its warm and welcoming atmosphere! Avant-Garbe also offers a wide selection of jewelry, hair accessories, purses, and clothes. You may have seen some of their selection at Market Wednesday before. When I got my most recent find, The Doors’ The Soft Parade, I also found a vintage skirt perfect for the warmer weather and one of the nicest pairs of bell-bottom pants I’ve ever seen. This visit was my first one to the store, but with the kind customer service and immaculate vibes, I’ll definitely be visiting again soon. Avant-Garbe is also celebrating their 19th anniversary soon, so they’ll be having some great deals soon!

Real Cool Time Records