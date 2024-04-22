3 Reasons Why DeGraff Hall at FSU Isn’t That Bad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Dorms at FSU seem to all have reputations that are hard to shake. Almost every dorm has its fun little stereotype. Cawthon Hall is haunted, Azalea Hall is a blessing, and Salley Hall is a curse. DeGraff doesn’t have as strong of a reputation as some other dorms, but it definitely has faced its fair share of hate and criticism.

If you’ve recently seen you’ve been placed in DeGraff Hall for the upcoming academic year, don’t panic. While it’s not Traditions or Ragans, there are definitely perks to living in this dorm, which is a bit disconnected from the main campus. Whether you’re an incoming freshman or even a junior living on campus for a third time, DeGraff really isn’t that bad. Here’s why.

Living in a Fancy Gated Community Unlike the other dorms on campus, DeGraff residents have the luxury of being in their own gated community. Access is exclusive and only granted with a special card (university-issued FSU ID). Having a gate and being more secluded from the main campus adds a sense of community for residents. One concern people have when moving into DeGraff is safety. Since it’s located across the street in a very busy area, the gate allows for some added security. Having to swipe your ID card twice to enter the courtyard and again to enter the building can be a barrier to anyone with iffy motives. No other dorm has a gate surrounding it. Quick Walk to the Union View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) The FSU Student Union is one of the liveliest parts of campus. Filled with different dining options and a common area for students to meet, it’s a key location. Whether you want a study sesh or a sandwich, the union has it all. The union is a huge building with so many activities. Options for bowling, painting, and eating can all be found there. With its own mini convenience store and even a grand piano, there’s no doubt as to why the union is such a popular place for people to hang out. DeGraff is the closest residential hall to the union. It’s located less than a five-minute walk from the hall. This makes getting a quick bite or meeting up with your friends a lot easier. Azalea Hall, which students consider to be one of the best suite-style dorms, is a lot further from the union. Primarily Second-Year Student Residents No offense to freshmen, but they can make dorm buildings a lot louder and messier. My freshman year dorm building always seemed like a tornado blew through on the weekends! Throwup and trash were littered throughout the elevators and walkways often, which made living in the nicest dorm feel not as great as it was supposed to. Living in DeGraff, everyone seems a lot calmer. It’s very uncommon to see the common areas have any bodily fluids or junk around. The halls seem quieter and less chaotic, I think in part due to everyone being more familiar with FSU and slightly less wild.

Being in DeGraff Hall isn’t a death sentence, although I understand why it’s not anyone’s first choice. It really and truly isn’t that bad though. And no, you can’t hear The Strip’s music!

