3 Dorm Move-Out Tips to Prepare for the Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving out last year as a freshman isn’t something I look back on fondly.

As a chronic procrastinator, I basically packed up my entire dorm in a day. Amongst the chaos of finals week, packing up my dorm room was last on my priority list. Take it from me, this isn’t the move, nor will it ever be.

If you have to fully move out of your current room to then move into a new space, this is very different from staying in the same apartment. Now, of course, the moving out process is distinguished by where you’re moving out and into. As you make a plan for moving out, be sure to keep this in mind.

Moving out doesn’t need to be as difficult as I made it for myself last year. As I prepare for moving out this year, I’ve started implementing strategies to have a better experience.

Honestly, moving out doesn’t need to be anything too hectic. As long as you start early and pack efficiently, it’s not as hard as people might claim. Leaving some of your stuff in Tallahassee is a great option to simplify moving out. Over the summer, you’ll be shocked by how little you actually need.

If anyone will be helping you move out, make sure to coordinate with them too about what date and time. This is your sign to start making a plan on how you’ll be moving out, even if that’s only picking out a date for now.

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