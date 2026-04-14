3 Dorm Move-Out Tips to Prepare for the Summer

Moving out last year as a freshman isn’t something I look back on fondly.
As a chronic procrastinator, I basically packed up my entire dorm in a day. Amongst the chaos of finals week, packing up my dorm room was last on my priority list. Take it from me, this isn’t the move, nor will it ever be.
If you have to fully move out of your current room to then move into a new space, this is very different from staying in the same apartment. Now, of course, the moving out process is distinguished by where you’re moving out and into. As you make a plan for moving out, be sure to keep this in mind.
Moving out doesn’t need to be as difficult as I made it for myself last year. As I prepare for moving out this year, I’ve started implementing strategies to have a better experience.
- Start Packing Immediately
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Finals week is hectic to say the least, start packing beforehand; you could even use it as a study break. I recommend starting by organizing everything in your room, then start packing up items that you don’t use. Since the weather is back to the regular Florida heat, consider packing away anything that’s strictly for the winter.
Don’t let move-out day sneak up too fast! Choose a day that you’ll have the time to pack properly. This might be out of your control, especially with the lack of ability to schedule most finals. Still, ideally, choose a day that’s after all of your finals and gives you at least a day to finish packing up. If you don’t, you’ll be frantically packing up, and it’ll only lead to more stress.
Some finals are at the end of the week, which likely forces your main priority to be studying. To combat this, start packing way ahead of time. This should prevent you from having to pack up anything in too short a time.
- Storage is Key
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One thing that I struggled with moving out of my dorm last year was how much more stuff I had by the end of the year. As a frequent shopper, it made moving out more difficult.
If feasible, finding a place in Tallahassee to store some of your items, like a storage unit, could be helpful. When I moved out, I had two cars packed full of stuff, and let’s just say that I left a lot of it at home when I moved back up this year.
This option also allows you to move any bags or boxes that are already packed, clearing extra space in your room. Just be cautious not to move anything you might still need. If you already have a car, start loading it early. Leaving packed bags or boxes in your room isn’t the most ideal situation, as it’ll waste space.
- Utilize Multiple Trips
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If you’re going home at all before moving out, take advantage of it. Pack up anything that you won’t need or use, and take it home. Spring break and Easter weekend have both passed, so this might be more useful for next year.
Taking multiple trips allows you to get some of your stuff out of the way. One of the main reasons why I waited so long to pack last year was how much space my packed bags took up. This definitely isn’t an excuse, but it did make a difference in why I packed so inefficiently.
Having the ability to move packed bags or boxes elsewhere can make a key difference in moving out. Whether that’s renting out a storage unit, packing up your car early, or leaving things at home, any solution is ideal. I can’t stress enough how difficult moving out can be if you’re unprepared.
Honestly, moving out doesn’t need to be anything too hectic. As long as you start early and pack efficiently, it’s not as hard as people might claim. Leaving some of your stuff in Tallahassee is a great option to simplify moving out. Over the summer, you’ll be shocked by how little you actually need.
If anyone will be helping you move out, make sure to coordinate with them too about what date and time. This is your sign to start making a plan on how you’ll be moving out, even if that’s only picking out a date for now.
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