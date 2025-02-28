3 Spots To Explore in Tallahassee as the Weather Warms Up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As spring takes place in Tallahassee, the city begins to showcase some of its most inviting and beautiful outdoor spots. There is no better time to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty that is offered. From peaceful lakes to springs, here are three must-visit places to enjoy on weekends!

Wakulla Springs View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Admissions & Visitor Center (@fsu.admissions) First on the list is Wakulla Springs, which is just a 20 to 30-minute drive from FSU’s campus. This natural sight is a favorite among locals and people visiting alike. Wakulla Springs is known for its crystal clear water and wildlife in a dense forest. One of the best things to do at these springs is to leap off the jumping platform into the cool spring water. The platform offers a little jump alongside a higher jump, so visitors of all ages can enjoy it. If you’re lucky, you may even see a few manatees floating by from the platform’s top. Beyond just swimming, visitors can even take a guided boat tour and learn more about the springs’ history and ecosystem. Along the way, people often spot alligators, turtles, and a variety of birds and wildlife. It’s the perfect place for a picnic, too, with grassy areas ideal for spreading out a blanket and enjoying the surroundings. Lake Ella View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Dog Cafe (@blackdog_cafe) Another spot in Tallahassee is Lake Ella, offering a laid-back escape with local charm. A paved path around the lake is ideal for a casual stroll or jog, with plenty of places to sit and enjoy the view. The lake is home to various birds, like ducks and geese, adding to its calming charm. One of the top highlights of Lake Ella is the Black Dog Café, a cozy café right on the water. Whether sipping on a hot coffee or enjoying one of their bagel melts, the café’s relaxed atmosphere makes it a great place to do homework or catch up with friends while overlooking a beautiful sight. It’s a perfect place to relax and enjoy a lovely afternoon. FSU Lakefront Park and Retreat Center The FSU Lakefront Park and Retreat Center on Lake Bradford is a fantastic option for those who want a more adventurous day. Free for all FSU students, this spot offers various outdoor fun. You can canoe, kayak, enjoy the rope course, play with the volleyball nets, picnic at the picnic tables, and so much more. The welcoming vibe of this lake makes it a great place to gather with friends and try different water sports. Even if you aren’t an FSU student, day passes are available, allowing everyone to experience this fun spot.

Tallahassee’s natural beauty is often underrated. While Florida’s beaches and bigger cities usually steal the spotlight, the capital city is home to incredible nature experiences that show off the uniqueness of the state’s wildlife and landscapes.

Wakulla Springs, Lake Ella, and the FSU Lakefront Park are just a few examples of places where you can connect with nature and appreciate Florida’s peaceful side. As the weather begins to warm up slowly, I recommend you take a little time to explore these spots, and you may discover your new favorite place!

