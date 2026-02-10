Noles in Need: 7 Ways to Find Support as a Struggling FSU Student

Let’s face it: college can be crazy expensive. I think everyone can say that, at one point, managing academics, social life, and organizations was challenging. However, for students facing food insecurity, homelessness, and limited access to educational resources, their struggles are amplified.
The rising costs of tuition, rent, groceries, and textbooks have created a burden for many students who struggle to pay their bills, making it hard for some to ever imagine walking across the stage at graduation. All of which can negatively affect students’ ability to focus during class, participate in on-campus activities and events, and maintain their mental health.
Fortunately, Florida State offers a wide range of services to assist students when they need them most. Food assistance, housing support, academic resources, transportation, and other services are available to FSU students. The good news is that if you or someone you know has been struggling, FSU has your back.
- Stretch Your Food Budget
Grocery shopping can quickly become a financial headache. Fortunately, there’s the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federal program that provides assistance with food costs and is offered throughout the country. While SNAP isn’t unique to FSU, the Basic Needs Hub helps walk you through the process in a supportive way.
The FSU Basic Needs Hub provides you with information about the qualifications to receive SNAP benefits. They can guide you through the application process, assist you in gathering the required documentation, and provide answers so you don’t have to go through it alone.
- Utilize the Food for Thought Pantry
For more immediate access to food, the Food for Thought Pantry has you covered. If you’re anything like me, college is filled with ramen noodles, late-night snacks, and praying that your fridge isn’t empty. The Food for Thought Pantry at FSU aims to provide groceries to students who are experiencing food insecurity.
One of the benefits of the Food for Thought Pantry is that you only need your FSU ID. This is convenient in comparison to programs like SNAP, because you can go on any weekday. The pantry is closed on University Holidays, but the hours are typically listed on their website.
In January, the pantry received a very generous donation of $1 million, which is the largest investment the Division of Student Affairs has ever seen to address student support.
The Pantry also hosts mobile food distribution events, meal swipe donation programs through the dining hall, and SNAP workshops.
- Case Management
Overwhelmed? Thinking that you can’t afford college? Maybe feeling depressed? This is where FSU case managers come into play. They assist you in getting past your challenges and get you connected with all the services available to you, while also coming up with a plan to guide you forward.
In addition to assisting students with financial issues, case managers also assist with a wide variety of student-related issues, including housing, academic success, and mental health. If you don’t have financials figured out, that’s a-okay! FSU is ready to meet you where you are and help you work your way back up.
- Use Academic Resources and Essentials
Textbooks can be crazy expensive. As a political science major, pretty much all of my classes require textbooks that make my wallet cry. If the outrageous textbook prices are more than you can afford, there’s support available!
Just like pricey textbooks, college would be practically impossible without a laptop. Whether you’re using it for Canvas to submit work, write papers, read books, or receive emails, it’s hard to imagine not having access to a computer.
If you don’t have a laptop, or yours is currently broken, the Department of Student Support & Transitions (DSST) offers a laptop lending program for currently enrolled students who don’t have access to a computer. Borrowing a laptop will definitely help you stay on top of your classes and coursework.
- Scholarships
College funding can seem impossible to find at times, but there are scholarship programs available and well worth investigating! Some can be highly competitive; however, even a small amount of funding can help reduce costs for items such as textbooks, school supplies, and living expenses.
One place to find these resources is FS4U, which helps connect FSU students with available scholarships and other financial aid to support their educational goals. FS4U asks you to complete one overall application and then identifies which scholarships you’re eligible to apply for.
Some scholarships will require some extra effort to apply for, such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). You must complete the FAFSA before completing an application for other types of financial aid. Putting in the effort to research and complete applications for scholarships that you’re eligible for is the key to securing scholarship money. Each scholarship application you submit can bring you closer to financial relief.
- Southern Scholarship Foundation
Housing can be costly. The Southern Scholarship Foundation (SSF) has made a huge difference for students at FSU, along with other public universities in Florida by providing them with a scholarship that pays their rent, thus providing a safe and supportive home away from home.
In this community, students learn essential life skills and manage real-world responsibilities. Students perform tasks such as cooking meals, budgeting, managing household funds, and planning social events. The SSF offers a range of workshops and programs to help its students become better leaders and better people. Previous workshops have included effective study habits, financial literacy, and conflict resolution.
The SSF not only provides students with free housing, but also offers a support system and a foundation of skills to use once you graduate.
- Free Transportation
Not every student owns a vehicle while attending college, and Ubering everywhere is likely to drain the bank account. I recommend trying out FSU’s free bus system. Although it can be tricky to figure out at first, once you’ve got the ropes, you’re going to love it.
College can be an extremely stressful environment that’s often very expensive and can feel like you’re going through an emotional rollercoaster daily. When life gives you too much turbulence, instead of shutting down, reach out. It doesn’t have to be this way.
The next time you find yourself feeling stressed over food, books, rent, or surviving midterms, keep in mind that help is available and it is for you!
