Which ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Character Are You Based on Your Major?

I’m assuming you clicked on this article because you’re just as obsessed with Percy Jackson & The Olympians as I am. Maybe you were a huge fan of the books growing up, or you’ve been watching the new series that’s been coming out on Disney+ recently, or maybe you’re one of the rare few who actually enjoy the movies that came out back in the 2010s.

Whether you love it for one of these specific reasons, or you love all of them (I’m one of these people), you’ve probably wondered which Camp Half-Blood cabin you’re in, or which Percy Jackson character you’d be if you were a part of their world.

Well, good news for you, I’ve made a list of which Percy Jackson & The Olympians character I think you’d be, based solely on your major.

Percy Jackson: Marine Biology

To me, this one’s pretty obvious. It only makes sense for the son of the sea god to be a marine biology major. Marine biologists spend almost all of their time in the water; it’s basically their second home, and this is no different for a child of Poseidon.

As a demigod that’s related to the god who holds the power to breathe underwater, manipulate the ocean, and speak to sea creatures, Percy Jackson has all the qualities that any marine biologist would desire to have in their field of work.

Annabeth Chase: Architecture

Being a daughter of Athena, Annabeth knows almost everything, and if you’re a fan of the books, you’d know she’s obsessed with architecture. She knows the design, history, and construction of basically every famous monument there ever was. She has a strong desire to build everything from scratch, and thinks she could do things better than the person before, which architects may relate to.

Grover Underwood: Environmental Science

Grover Underwood is a satyr and a searcher for Pan, the ancient Greek god of the wild. He has a deep relationship with nature and cares very strongly about protecting the environment.

Environmental scientists tend to study how the environment can be preserved and improved, how to restore ecosystems, and the different ways in which humans have impacted it. Grover is knowledgeable in all these areas and would do anything to help nature recover and reach its former glory, just like any environmental scientist would.

Clarisse La Rue: Criminal Justice

Anyone majoring in criminal justice is Clarisse La Rue. Clarisse is a daughter of Ares, the god of war, meaning she thrives in aggressive environments. Someone who wants to work in law enforcement surely understands her desire to fight for what’s right.

Clarisse is also a tough leader and wanted to oversee border patrol to provide a strong defense for the camp to protect her friends, family, and her home. People majoring in criminal justice or wanting to work in law enforcement can closely relate to this because they’ll do whatever it takes to protect their citizens and live in a safe environment.

Tyson, The Cyclops: Mechanical Engineering

Everyone’s favorite cyclops would 100% study mechanical engineering. Tyson literally went to work in the underwater forges to help build weapons for the upcoming war. He also built Percy’s iconic shield in the books (I’m patiently waiting for this to appear in the show).

In one scene from the Disney+ series, he builds a bomb in under five minutes to help his friends make a quick getaway. Mechanical engineers exist to build and create things, which is what Tyson is all about, making them just like him.

Thalia Grace: Political Science

Political Science majors would be Thalia Grace. She hated the way the gods ruled, questioned their authority, and desired change. She’s a natural-born leader, has a thirst for power, and was always ready to fight for what she believed in. She’s also incredibly ambitious.

Political science majors tend to want to influence policy and work in politics. They usually want to make a difference in the world and fight injustice, values that Thalia Grace shares.

Sally Jackson: Psychology

Without a doubt, Percy Jackson’s mother is the best parent in the whole series. Sally Jackson is known for being empathetic, nurturing, and understanding. She originally wanted to be a writer, but ultimately, she decided that being there for her family was more important. She’s always there to support the people she cares about, helping with any problems they might have, and listening when they need someone to talk to. These are all qualities that most psychologists would have. Sally’s honestly like their own personal therapist!

Luke Castellan: Philosophy

This is definitely a “hear me out,” but just let me explain. Luke is known as the main antagonist in the series and the leader of the rebellion against the gods, but he did all of it because he believed the gods to be immoral.

When you look at it from a different perspective, Luke is all about ethics. He believed that the way the gods treated their kids was wrong and unfair (he’s right), causing him to go against them so that he could create a better world for everyone else. He just went about it the wrong way, but we all make mistakes sometimes! I think that any philosopher would agree with him, at least a little bit, after seeing his point of view.

Obviously, I couldn’t fit every single major in here, but just remember, there are so many more characters to choose from! Percy Jackson & The Olympians has many more characters that will be unveiled as the Disney+ series continues into Season 3.

Music majors, consider some of the children of Apollo, like Will Solace or Lee Fletcher, and theatre majors, Pollux or Castor, sons of Dionysus. If I couldn’t pick your Percy Jackson & The Olympians character for you, go ahead and choose whichever one suits you best!

