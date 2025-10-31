Textbooks, Laptops, and… AI? The Study Tool We’re Still Figuring Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you think of college essentials, you probably picture a laptop covered in stickers, a stack of half-read textbooks, and an iced coffee that’s keeping you alive through it all. However, for a growing number of students, there’s another tool quietly joining the lineup: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Apps like ChatGPT and Gemini have become part of many students’ academic routines, whether it’s to plan study schedules, summarize readings, or finally understand that one confusing concept your professor rushed through.

While there’s been plenty of debate about whether AI promotes cheating or plagiarism, it’s also true that AI can be used to learn smarter, not lazier. When used responsibly, it can help you organize your thoughts, study more efficiently, and actually understand your coursework better.

This isn’t the first time technology has shaken up the classroom. Before AI, the big debate was over eBooks vs. traditional textbooks, or whether online classes could ever compare to in-person ones. Remember how controversial e-learning used to be?

When the pandemic hit, digital tools became a lifeline. Zoom lectures, online notes, and digital study platforms meant that no one’s education had to be completely paused. The era of e-learning showed us that technology doesn’t destroy learning, but it can transform it.

Now, AI is simply the next evolution. Instead of replacing teachers or students, it’s opening new ways to access information, stay organized, and understand materials in ways that fit your needs. Here’s why AI isn’t all that bad:

AI Keeps you organized

If your notes look like they were written by someone running on two hours of sleep (because, let’s be honest, they probably were), ChatGPT can help. Try pasting in your lecture notes and asking it to create a clear, organized study guide. You can even tell it to make a summary for each topic, highlight key terms, or create a table for definitions.

This is a lifesaver before exams, especially when you don’t have time to read through a 40-page document. The important thing is to use your own content so you’re still learning from your material, not replacing it, especially with the risk of misinformation.

Explaining confusing topics

Sometimes, no matter how many times you reread your notes, the material just won’t click. When that happens, try asking ChatGPT to explain it “like I’m eight years old.”

It might sound silly, but it really works. It’s kind of like that episode of The Office where Oscar keeps trying to explain what a “surplus” is to Michael. At first, he’s throwing out all these complicated accounting terms, and Michael’s completely lost. Finally, Oscar breaks it down with a lemonade stand analogy by adding, “If you have extra money from selling lemonade, that’s your surplus.” Suddenly, it makes sense.

That’s exactly how ChatGPT can help you learn. When it simplifies something, whether it’s an economic theory or a biological process, your brain can connect it to something familiar. You’re not memorizing jargon; you’re actually understanding the concept. Once you get it in simple terms, the complicated version suddenly feels way less intimidating.

you can Quiz yourself: AI edition

Another underrated way to use AI is for practice testing. You can paste in your notes or textbook material and ask ChatGPT to generate review questions, flashcards, or even a mini test.

You can make it multiple choice, short answer, or ask it to quiz you randomly. It’s a great way to test your knowledge before an exam, and way less boring than rereading your notes 10 times.

Talk it out

One of ChatGPT’s coolest features is its voice option, which lets you talk to it like an actual study partner.

This is especially helpful for language classes or oral exams; I’ve personally used it to practice French conversations before my tests. Beyond that, speaking your notes out loud helps your brain process and retain the information better.

You can summarize what you’ve learned, have ChatGPT ask you follow-up questions, or just have it verbally “teach” the material back. It’s like having a study buddy who’s always available and never gets tired of hearing you butcher the French language… je suis désolé.

Keep it ethical

Here’s the big thing: using AI doesn’t have to mean cheating. The same way e-learning changed education during the COVID-19 pandemic without replacing teachers, AI can support learning without crossing lines.

Yes, there are real concerns from plagiarism to misinformation to even environmental impacts tied to large-scale AI use. When you use it thoughtfully, it’s just another academic resource, like a calculator or Grammarly. Think of ChatGPT as a study assistant, not a shortcut. It’s great for clarifying, summarizing, and quizzing, but the learning still has to come from you.

The takeaway

AI doesn’t have to be the villain of modern education. Just like laptops and online classes once felt “too new,” AI is simply the next phase of how we learn. Used responsibly, it can make studying more efficient, more creative, and dare I say it, actually fun.

So go ahead, add AI to your list of study essentials, right next to your highlighters and coffee. Just remember, it’s there to help you learn, not to learn for you.

