3 Things I Wish I Knew After Studying Abroad My First Semester

Everyone talks about the months they spent studying abroad in a new country, far away from life back home. They reminisce about the memories they made and the laughs they shared with new friends. While they hope the day never comes, eventually, they must leave it all behind.

Most often, students study abroad after settling into college life, perhaps even bringing along friends they met on campus. However, FSU offers a unique opportunity through its Pathways admission program (now known as the FSU Next Program): students can study abroad at an international FSU campus during their first semester, before ever setting foot on the main campus in Tallahassee.

While students make lasting memories and share meaningful experiences no matter when they choose to study abroad, those starting on campus in the spring semester may find themselves asking, now what?

Here are three things I wish I knew after studying abroad for my first semester:

The friends you make while studying abroad will be with you for the rest of your college years, or even longer. They're not going anywhere because of the unique experiences you've shared! So, be comfortable branching out. It's easy to stay in the same routine, spending time with the same people, but take advantage of the remainder of your freshman year to try new things. I made some of my best friends by simply attending meals in the dining hall or trying new workout classes in the Leach Recreation Center. You just lived in a new country for your first semester of college! It's normal to feel worn down or even unmotivated. Starting over yet again, in an unfamiliar area, can be overwhelming. I found that reading new books, running at Cascades Park, and sitting on Landis Green with a friend made Tallahassee feel like home. If you start to feel FOMO, remind yourself that you have plenty of time ahead of you to do anything you feel you're missing out on right now. Living on campus as a freshman is one of the most unique experiences you're going to have while attending college. The program holds a certain number of dorms, keeping them available for our return. I stayed in a dorm for my spring semester, which was the case for most of the study abroad students for that semester (unless they subleased an apartment). Apartments off campus have become extremely common (mostly for non-freshmen) due to the promised privacy and comfortable nature they offer. Dorm life has its flaws, yes, but what other time in your life can you spontaneously walk five minutes to your best friend's place and grab dinner on campus? You eventually look past the shared living space and occasional cold showers because you know it's only temporary and, most importantly, rare.

The transition from studying abroad to studying in Tallahassee is not exactly seamless for everyone. The experience can be intense, causing you to feel like you’re missing out or doing something wrong.

For others, the transition is a breeze, and everything falls right into place. Either way, you accomplished something amazing by stepping out of your comfort zone. Take one day at a time and listen to yourself!

