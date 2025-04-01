The Cheese Touch Spreads to FSU: No One Is Safe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Many of us have grown up reading the well-known book series Diary of a Wimpy Kid or watching its film franchise. It follows middle schooler Greg Heffley as he navigates the awkward and often hilarious challenges of growing up and dealing with family, friends, and school. All of this takes place as he records his misadventures in his diary.

Greg’s journey in the book series and film franchise might have been relatable for many of the younger adolescent fans of the “Wimpy Kid,” but his fictional experiences undoubtedly sparked various trends and jokes. The “cheese touch” was one of the popular ones that the silly world of Greg introduced to fans.

For those who don’t know, the cheese touch was a superstition in which a moldy slice of cheese left on the basketball court at Greg’s school caused chaos among his fellow students. The theory is that anyone who touches the cheese is “cursed” until they pass it to someone else (much like a game of tag), leading to widespread avoidance and paranoia.

What started as a silly moment in a book series and film franchise quickly turned into a full-blown playground game for many fans in real life. I remember the moments when kids who were in elementary and middle school ran around, tagged each other, and yelled, “You have the cheese touch!” It was all fun and games back then.

Later, in 2019, TikTok was flooded with videos of people throwing cheese at faces, bodies, cars, pets, and even babies. The whole thing was just silly and fun, especially since the cheese would usually stick to the person or object in the most ridiculous way.

Today, it appears that the trend has never really died out, as it has somehow made its way to college campuses.

One of the best things about being in college is encountering random, ridiculous things while out and about. Strangely, getting “cheesed” is one of them. Students have been reporting that, while spending time out in the city, they’ve been getting cheesed. In short, they’ve been having slices of cheese thrown at them. Funnily enough, these are students who attend FSU.

At FSU, students have reported getting cheesed in the most unexpected ways: from balconies, cars, and even people walking on the street. Because of this, they’ve been expressing their fear of going outside and having someone publicly record them being cheesed for all to see.

The trend particularly went viral at FSU with a TikTok account named “vivalaqueso.” This account began posting videos, including an anonymous individual throwing cheese at random students from a car and quickly driving by at various locations near FSU’s campus. Currently, the account has 56Kfollowers, who are from FSU and beyond.

The account has received so much attention that popular content creators such as Noah Glenn Carter have responded to it. With Carter’s coverage of the silly trend, he’s brought even more eyes to the cheese chaos currently occurring at FSU.

From a funny moment in Diary of a Wimpy Kid to a childhood playground game to a viral prank, the humor around the cheese touch has brought chaos to our world, including FSU. Its resurgence on the internet and FSU’s campus proves that some childhood jokes never truly fade. Rather, they evolve in the most unexpected ways. Whether you find it hilarious or simply bizarre, one thing’s sure: no one’s safe from getting cheesed!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!