FSU’s MagLab, Planetarium, and Other Hidden Gems You’re Probably Missing Out On

I consider myself to be generally attuned to the happenings of FSU. I live and work on campus, follow all the campus Instagrams there are to follow, participate in many clubs, and tend to pop up at any campus event I can find (according to my friends, I am always on a “side quest”).

In another life, I very well may be an FSU tour guide. As an FSU fanatic, proponent of school spirit, and lover of free stuff (aren’t we all), I’ve accumulated a list of underrated places and things that FSU students can access with the simple swipe of their FSUID.

national maglab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Tallahassee (@visit_tally) FSU is home to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab), North America’s largest magnetic field laboratory. While this magnet may not be responsible for controlling weather patterns and diverting major hurricanes from Tallahassee (as contrary to popular belief or YikYak posts), the lab represents a world-renowned facility open to scientists from around the globe conducting magnet-related research in biology, chemistry, engineering, and more. Free public tours are available for those wanting to take a behind-the-scenes look at a working, scientific lab (and one of FSU’s biggest pieces of lore). On Feb. 22, the MagLab hosted its annual Open House event. This free science festival allowed visitors to learn about the lab’s evolution, meet distinguished scientists, explore some of the world’s strongest magnets, and participate in fun science demonstrations, including a DIY ice cream activity using liquid nitrogen (taking my beloved sweet treat run to a new level). The lab promotes educational opportunities within the Tallahassee area. It offers FSU students a chance to observe groundbreaking scientific research from their backyard (a lot tucked neatly between the Rec SportsPlex and the Seminole Legacy Golf Club).

Challenger Learning Center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Challenger Learning Center (@challengertlh) FSU offers some pretty neat opportunities for students; it’s not rocket science — unless it is? The Challenger Learning Center of Tallahassee (CLCT) has a unique, storied history as an educational center intended to immerse Tallahassee students K-12 in STEM education and experiences. An extension of the national Challenger Center for Space Science Education, the CLCT was established by two retired astronauts and FSU administrators who aimed to equip future generations with competitive math and science skills. With educational summer camps, STEM tutoring sessions, free weekend activities, and more, the CLCT presents local students with various STEM-based resources and experiential learning opportunities. The parts of the CLCT that fall on my FSU bucket list are its IMAX theater and its planetarium. FSU students can catch new movie releases on the biggest screen or stargaze at discounted rates. Where else can you experience the Northern Lights in Tallahassee? From an immersive screening of Captain America to a planetarium show about the most extreme weather events (for all my fellow Twisters fans), the CLCT offers students the means for a fun and unique afternoon, all while supporting local STEM education and research.

askew student life center

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Askew Student Life Center (@slc_fsu) Nowadays, when it costs just short of a mortgage payment to go to the movies, the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) allows students to see new releases, advance screenings, and old classics for free in a traditional movie theater setting — buttered popcorn and all. The ASLC is home to the Student Life Cinema (SLC), which is located conveniently on campus between The Den, the Globe, and that interesting statue of a robot-esque figure (nobody knows what it’s supposed to be, and yet you know what I’m talking about). When I want a chill night with friends or need an escape from campus, the ASLC is my go-to for a cozy movie night. I have the SLC to credit for my newfound love of Gone Girl (a riveting psychological thriller that has entered my movie Mount Rushmore) and not my second but my third viewing of Twisters, which was just as good as the first. If your attention span is too short for a movie (thanks, TikTok) or you seek more interactive fun, the ASLC boasts a Cyber Cafe with gaming and eSports student activities. There is something for everyone, from movie buffs to gamers to someone seeking a nostalgic game of Mario Kart or Wii Sports Bowling.

club downunder