Finding Common Ground Through Common Ground Books

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As an avid reader and English student, I’m especially aware of the difficulties involved in anything book-related, so I take it upon myself to support local bookstores in any way I can. When I moved to Tallahassee, Midtown Reader was the only local bookstore I knew about. I’m sure you know about that one, but did you know there’s another bookstore closer to campus?

Common Ground Books is a bookstore that specializes in queer, feminist, and banned books. They described themselves as “Tallahassee’s own friendly neighborhood radical bookstore.” They have a diverse selection of genres, and they do a fantastic job at curating their repertoire. Additionally, they arrange tons of events and work hard to create a safe space where anyone can go. I have nothing but amazing things to say about this bookstore!

I found out about the store thanks to an internship opportunity. I got a tour of the store from Alex Spencer, the owner, and I fell in love with Common Ground Books by the end of it. The story behind the creation of the store and its purpose is inspiring to hear. With a sizeable queer community in Tallahassee and a lack of displayed LGBTQ+ books in larger bookstores, Spencer opened her store to remedy that.

The store became a place for people to achieve common ground. It’s a safe space for the queer community especially. It’s a symbol of resistance against the political climate striking down on queer people.

I love going to the store because it feels super cozy. Since the store looks like a house and is a little hidden, it’s hard to spot the place immediately. A little tip: watch out for the sign so you don’t drive past the place (they’re moving locations soon, so keep that in mind). The inside and outside have some seats, so you can chill there and read if you’d like. The staff members are welcoming and fun to talk to. You can ask them for book recommendations or chat about books.

Apart from the books on display, they have a room by the cashier where they sell used books. They’re super affordable, and it’s also fun to browse through the collection. If you’re looking for a specific book and they don’t have it in store, you can order it through them, and they’ll have it ready for you once it arrives. They also have fun blind book bundles if you want a spontaneous read.

Another unique thing is that they also sell other products like earrings, bookmarks, keychains, and plushies. They have the cutest and coolest sticker assortments I’ve seen, which I’m guilty of buying every time I go to the store. There’s something for everyone, and it’s a way to support the store even if you’re not buying any books.

Apart from being a bookstore, the store also has a gender-affirming closet on the floor upstairs. They accept clothing donations on the first Sunday of every month. Items in high demand, like binders and new underwear, can be donated at any time. Sometimes, they post on their Instagram when they require volunteers for tasks like organizing, so if you’re interested, keep an eye out!

Every month, they post their event calendar on Instagram. The calendar includes events where they partner with other local Tallahassee businesses, clothing swaps, markets where they set up booths, and book talks. They’re a business committed to creating and connecting with the community.

I fully recommend Common Ground Books to anyone. It is exhilarating to connect with other bookworms in a safe space. With no judgment, negativity, or banning Common Ground Books creates a space that reflects the ideal accepting society we deserve all the time.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!