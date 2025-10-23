PSL Who? Tallahassee’s Most Underrated Fall Coffee Orders

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Though the weather hasn’t changed so much yet, it’s never too early for fall drinks! Channel your inner northeastern fall, with leaves crunching on the ground and chilly air, as you find your way to the many different coffee shops around Tallahassee. Instead of just defaulting back to the usual Pumpkin Spice Latte, here are some more creative and fun orders you should try this season!

The Frother’s Daughter – October Specials

Frother’s has always been a go-to spot for the FSU community. They have a trailer that’s generally parked on Park Ave. & Copeland St., right next to the main parts of campus. They have six October specials, all curated to different phobias. Spooky, right?

I tried their “Creepy Crawler,” made for those who have a fear of spiders (aka, me). It’s a pumpkin dirty chai latte that features shortbread and caramel. Delicious. Frother’s always has a fun twist to each of their monthly specials, so face your fears and try the drink made to scare you!

Patchwork Coffee

I tried Patchwork for the first time this semester, and let me say, the building is gorgeous. They always have a set of drinks to choose from, but their menu always changes for different seasons.

I tried their fall “Amber Leaves,” an espresso with maple butterscotch syrup and nutmeg. It brought out the perfect fall vibes and was a completely new set of flavors. If you aren’t completely set on loving coffee, I also tried their “Maple Grove Milk Punch,” which is a chai concentrate mixed with apple cider and citrus. It was so unique and extremely tasty!

Black Dog Cafe

Off campus and next to the beautiful Lake Ella, Black Dog Cafe has become one of my staple spots. It’s so gorgeous and has the best vibes for studying. They have a whole fall latte menu that I’ll be back to try, but for now, I’ve tried the “Bewitched,” a latte with apple, maple, caramel, and nutmeg. I felt like I was drinking an apple orchard.

One of my friends tried the “New Moon,” which has blueberry, lavender, white chocolate, and honey — very witchy and perfect for this month. You must make it a point to go check out Black Dog and grab all the lattes you can!

Vice Society

I think we all know Vice and their delicious coffees and breakfasts. I went there this week specifically for one thing: their “By The Fireside.” It’s a toasted marshmallow latte with cold foam and graham cracker crumble on top. It was the perfect fall menu item that made me feel like I was sitting right by a campfire, wrapped in a cozy sweater.

Vice Society also has a chai latte called “Spice, Spice Baby,” that’s topped with pumpkin spice cold foam and brown sugar, which sounds amazing. I might be making my way back over there this week…

Now, these coffee places are currently my favorites around Tallahassee. I’ve heard from friends that Foxtail, Argonaut, and Lucky Goat are must-haves to solidify my list of go-to drinks, so I’ll definitely be making a stop by. Everyone should try a new coffee to bring in the fall spirit as we all manifest some chillier weather!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!