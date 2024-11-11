What Education and Censorship Will Look Like Under a Trump Presidency

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My mother is an English teacher who instilled my love of reading and learning throughout my life. She never censored what I read, encouraged me to ask questions, and always told me to prioritize school. Education unlocks opportunity, provokes thought, and enriches the human experience.

As Americans, we are extremely lucky to have a free, public education system. I went to all kinds of schools: public, private, and charter. I recognize I am extremely privileged to have had these opportunities, but if anything, it has strengthened my beliefs in what public education should look like.

After the recent election results, it is time to consider what American education will look like under Donald Trump as president and what that means for the future of our nation as a whole.

A Future Without the Department of Education

During his campaign, Trump had continually promised to dismantle the US Department of Education (ED). Created in 1979 under the Carter administration, the ED is responsible for functions such as Title 1 funding, ensuring diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in schools, and the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.

As reported by the ED website, their primary goal is to offer equal education opportunities across the US. They provide supplementary funding to assist state and local governments in education efforts.

One of the most concerning consequences of deconstructing the ED is the end of Title 1 funding. Title 1 schools are schools that qualify for federal funding because of the proportion of lower-income students they have. There are many in my home county, many of which my mom has taught at. The threat of losing Title 1 looms large for the quality of education in this country. Education often helps children rise from economic hardship and equip themselves with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed. The loss of Title 1 would take away the opportunity for education for so many, especially in states with less funding allocated for public education.

Another serious issue would be the end of educating American children on topics such as critical race theory (CRT) and DEI. CRT is the academic study of how racism is ultimately embedded in the larger political and legal system in the US. It is usually misinterpreted and criticized largely by groups who refuse to recognize the deep foundations of racism in the United States’s history.

Similarly, DEI offices and programming seek to educate and protect students on issues relating to race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, and religion. DEI is already under attack in this country, as we have seen Ron DeSantis target DEI in Florida public higher education, including at FSU.

The Red Wave, Reading, and Censorship

Book bans in schools started to increase in 2021, especially in predominantly Republican states. Hearing about these bans was one thing, but hearing my mom tell me about the hundreds of books her school had to throw out was another. It broke my heart to know this was happening at several other schools in Florida and around the country.

I did my own research into what books were being challenged. Most of the titles deal with the topics of sexuality, race, and intersectionality. Thankfully, the American Libary Association (ALA) has comprehensive data on book bans nationwide. I would highly encourage browsing their website for more in-depth information, as I was pretty shocked at some of the books that have been challenged.

After electing Trump for a second term, many Americans are concerned about the future of reading and the distribution of knowledge to children and adults alike. Although these book bans have been limited to schools, the totalitarian nature of Trump’s speeches and the ideologies of his allies suggest that national book bans could become a future reality.

At-risk titles teach fundamental concepts about humanity and society as a whole, serving as reminders and warnings of what people, groups, and governments are truly capable of. They have educated the masses on topics like power, corruption, and the restriction of personal freedoms. Books that typically cover these subjects are classified as dystopian. They are some of my favorites and have greatly shaped my understanding of the world around me.

As a nation, we are still feeling the looming impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on education. Also, Generation Alpha will be the first generation to fully have access to so much technology and social media. K-12 education drives the founding of knowledge for our country’s next generation. Trump’s reelection presents threats that could severely damage the structure of an already struggling American education system.

