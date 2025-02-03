This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards Ceremony was held on Feb. 2, and it was a night of highs for so many people. While the Academy votes on the art itself, the public loves to critique and discuss the outfits of the nominees and their guests. Admiring the art that designers and stylists choose is another way to show our favorite celebrities that we see their effort and that we can continue to root for them both in and outside the arena.

Red carpet and performance looks are well crafted by teams that aim to help raise our favorite entertainers to a level fitting the amazing achievement of being nominated for or winning a GRAMMY award. Now, without further ado, here is a non-exhaustive list of my favorite looks from tonight.

Gracie Abrams on the Red Carpet

Gracie Abrams floated ethereally down the carpet in a bridal Chanel look, with intricately designed rosettes and an amazing veil floating down from the top of her head. Simple makeup and jewelry perfectly complement the look. Gracie was nominated for only one award tonight and unfortunately lost, but hopefully, she can rest a bit easier knowing she absolutely shined on the red carpet.

GloRilla on the Red Carpet

GloRilla was absolutely shining in a bejeweled bronze number as she strutted down the red carpet. Her dress fits extremely well, with a corset defining her waist and lovely draping around her hips to exaggerate the effect. All of these amazing elements were complemented by exquisite beading that truly showed amazing styling and excitement to be on the carpet. GloRilla was nominated for two awards tonight but unfortunately didn’t take any home.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Performance Outfit

Carpenter was really feeling the blue tonight, with her red carpet outfit and her performance outfit pulling the iconic baby blues of her GRAMMY-winning album Short n’ Sweet. Tonight, she combined her iconic baby blues with silhouettes we know and love from her Short n’ Sweet Tour outfits, wearing a bejeweled version of her one-piece corseted looks.

The Dare with Charli xcx

Has he worn anything else ever? I don’t think so. Does he ever need to? I don’t think so.

Lady Gaga on the red Carpet

Lady Gaga is back, and she’s still the fashion icon we know and love. Stunning in a black gown, the details really shone as the lights revealed intricate lacing down the bust and arms of the dress. A large skirt extends out with amazing ruching to show off her legs and shoes, all put together by the combination of Vivienne Westwood and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Chappell Roan on the Red Carpet

Chappel Roan knows exactly what she wants to do, and she does it every time. The GRAMMY Award-winning Best New Artist stunned the red carpet in archival Jean-Paul Gaultier, with sheer elements flowing from the bodice to the skirt, finished off with an overlay of painter Edgar Degas’ famous ballerinas on top. Her makeup was done classically Chappell and was topped off with a feathery headpiece. To complete the look, she went with matching cowboy boots that perfectly complemented her performance later in the night.

Olivia Rodrigo on the Red Carpet

My, oh my, do I love a black dress! Vintage Versace covered our star tonight as she attended the award show to hopefully cinch one more award for her song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” While she may not have been able to win another GRAMMY, she stunned the carpet with a lovely open-back, deep-neck dress beyond the carpet as she introduced fellow artist Chappell Roan’s performance.

Mustard’s Acceptance Outfit

Tonight, Kendrick Lamar took home four awards, and his loyal producer and friend Mustard was by his side. Well known for his skill as a producer, I would like to acknowledge his fashion at this year’s GRAMMYs. Instead of going for a basic suit and tie, Mustard channeled his inner grandpa with one of the best sweaters I have ever seen. Well-fitted and just plain fun, it was absolutely one of my favorite outfits of the night.

Now that we’re in the thick of awards season, we have so much more fashion to look forward to. Hopefully, we can show some more appreciation to the designers and stylists who make these moments possible for us and our favorite artists and entertainers.

