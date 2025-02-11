This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every year, the Super Bowl draws in thousands of viewers and is celebrated in households nationwide, regardless of which teams are playing. With fans decked out in team colors and various game-day foods being shared, Super Bowl Sunday brings something for everyone to enjoy. A major draw to the Super Bowl, though, has nothing to do with the game itself. Many people tune in to this once-a-year event to watch the commercials.

Believe it or not, a Super Bowl commercial spot is one of the biggest opportunities for companies to make their mark at the beginning of the year. Priced at $8 million for only 30 seconds of airtime, a commercial during the Super Bowl is highly sought after for its impact and visibility. After securing their spot, each company has to decide their creative direction, whether that be celebrity cameos, nostalgia, emotional pull, or creativeness, to resonate the most with viewers.

If you missed this year’s Super Bowl or just want to relive the best moments, here are the top few commercials that stole the show.

Best For The Whole Family: Nerd Gummy Clusters Set in the vibrant city of New Orleans, this commercial was not only cute, but it also cleverly tied in the 2025 Super Bowl’s location at the Caesars Superdome. The commercial stars the up-and-coming artist Shaboozey, best known for his song “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” The artist strolls the streets of Bourbon as the gummy cluster character forms with the nerds to create the delicious treat we all know and enjoy. Overall, this ad had a fun, bright, and whimsical energy for the whole family to enjoy. Best Throwback: Hellmann’s The Hellmann’s mayo commercial summoned a nostalgic feeling with appearances from When Harry Met Sally co-stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. While it wasn’t necessarily aimed at all audiences, this commercial was funny, a little raunchy, and even featured Sydney Sweeney delivering the famous line, “I’ll have what she’s having.” Most Inspirational: Nike Just in time for Women’s History Month, celebrated annually in March, Nike delivers a simple yet powerful message: “They say you can’t do it, so do it.” Featuring top athletes like track star Sha’Carri Richardson, WNBA player Caitlin Clark, and gymnast Jordan Chiles, I love this commercial because it inspires and celebrates the strength and determination it takes for women to break barriers, especially in the world of sports. Most Heartfelt: Google Pixel The Google Pixel ad is more than just an ad; it’s a touching and relatable story about lessons learned through fatherhood. As a father interviews for a job, he begins to use experiences as a parent to answer tough questions, recalling moments of making quick decisions, negotiating, and working for the better of his team. By showcasing how the challenges of parenting can translate into valuable life and career skills, this commercial resonates emotionally with those who are parents. Most…Mustaches? Pringles Using their iconic mascot, Pringles creates a fun and humorous ad with flying mustaches. Titled “The Call of the Mustaches,” this commercial plays with the idea that after blowing into an empty can of Pringles, mustaches will leap off your face and fly away. Silly but memorable, this ad features numerous celebrities like Nick Offerman, James Harden, and even Mr. Potato Head. Honorable Mention: Doritos Each year, Doritos is known for its memorable and innovative Super Bowl ads, but this year, they took a different approach and handed the creativity over to the fans. In a competition they called “Crash The Game,” Doritos challenged fans to create their own Super Bowl ad for a chance to win $1 million and a trip to the big game. This year’s winners were Director Dylan Bradshaw and content creator Nate Norvell. They came up with an out-of-this-world story about an alien invasion where they’re only interested in abducting one thing: a bag of Doritos. This fan-made commercial was creative and captured the brand’s signature humor.

Regardless of what you tuned in for, this year’s Super Bowl was one to remember. With a historic win pulled off by the Philadelphia Eagles, an incredible halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, and many memorable commercials, it’s no wonder Super Bowl Sunday is a highly celebrated holiday.

