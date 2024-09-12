2024 VMAs Recap: Top Performances, Biggest Winners, and Memorable Moments

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sept. 11, marking the 40th anniversary of the award show, and were chock-full of iconic performances and unforgettable wins. The event was held in New York, a change of location from last year’s in New Jersey. For those who missed it, here’s a recap of this year’s VMAs.

Performances

Eminem kicked off the night with a performance of his songs “Somebody Save Me” and “Houdini.” His set, resembling the 2000 VMAs “Real Slim Shady” performance, featured an army of Slim Shady clones.

Shawn Mendes also made a return to the MTV stage, performing his new single, “Nobody Knows.” Being over five years since Mendes’ last performance at the VMAs, his comeback was met with plenty of excitement. Fans all over social media praised the artist’s creativity and stage presence.

Among other highly anticipated performances were sets by Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter. Roan sang her hit “Good Luck, Babe!” with a medieval and fantasy-esque stage presence. Carpenter’s performance included a mix of her top hits, including “Taste,” “Please Please Please,” and “Espresso.” The set was space-themed and involved Carpenter making out with an alien as a transition into “Espresso.”

Other performances included LL CoolJ, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Benson Boone, Lenny Kravitz, and the host herself: Megan Thee Stallion.

Winners

The awards ceremony included a mix of first-time winners and familiar faces. Taylor Swift emerged as the biggest winner of the night, receiving seven awards out of her twelve nominations. “Fortnight” ft. Post Malone received Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Song of the Summer. In addition to the “Fortnight” wins, Swift walked away with Artist of the Year and Best Pop, bringing her to a tie with Beyoncé for the most decorated artist in VMA history. After the success of The Tortured Poet’s Department, released earlier this year, most viewers weren’t surprised that she took home so many awards. In her acceptance speeches, she thanked her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and gave a touching tribute to the lives lost on 9/11 in commemoration of the day.

In other news, Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist. Given the singer’s rapid rise to fame, viewers weren’t surprised by her crowning. She dedicated her award to her queer and trans fans who “fuel pop” and connected with her queer community back home in the Midwest.

Other artists that took home awards included Sabrina Carpenter, awarded Song of the Year for “Espresso,” SZA named Best R&B for “Snooze,” and Lenny Kravitz as Best Rock Song for “Human.”

Orlando Bloom presented his fiancée Katy Perry with the Video Vanguard, recognizing her lifetime of achievement. She then went on to perform some of her iconic hits, including “Firework,” “I Kissed a Girl,” and “California Girls.”

Notable mentions

The night was also marked by several notable moments that captured the attention of fans and media alike. Megan Thee Stallion started off the evening wearing a recreation of the iconic 2001 VMAs Britney Spears snake outfit but later changed into a gladiator outfit. This prompted fans to discuss the probable connection to the Pepsi commercial aired during the VMA commercial break. The commercial promoted Pepsi and the Gladiator II movie through a compilation of celebrities dueling, such as Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Overall, this year’s VMAs was a night to remember!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!