AO3 Is Down for 2 Weeks. What Now?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 29, 2026, around 5 a.m., Archive of Our Own (colloquially referred to as AO3) went down for some maintenance. The original time frame provided by the trusty status page was 12 hours. That’s not entirely out of character for AO3; it’s a busy website, and that can call for the occasional fix or two. No big deal, right?

Nine hours later, the AO3 status account on X hits frequent users with the fact that it is, indeed, a big deal. A two-week-long deal that could potentially become a giant month-long deal. To my knowledge, AO3 has never been down for longer than 36 hours, back in March 2024, and for 24 hours during the DDoS attack in July 2023.

The Four Week Shutdown

We estimate that service restoration for #AO3 will take around 2 weeks but it could be up to 4 weeks. We are hopeful that we will be able to bring the site back up in a degraded state sooner. Refer to our status page for updates: https://t.co/YAyyoTDOpE https://t.co/PUWaHF9M8L — AO3 Status (@AO3_Status) October 29, 2026

Neither the status account nor any other official AO3-related account has come forward to clarify what exactly caused the delay in maintenance. Fans of all kinds have expressed distress over this. AO3 sits at the heart of fan culture, acting as a conduit for all ships, headcanons, and even fanarts shared by a particular fandom.

No matter what media you’re partial to, or how active you are in its surrounding community, this affects fandoms of all kinds. AO3 gets as much traffic as it does because, across all fanfiction-posting platforms, they rake in the overall most popular fan works.

Some fandoms and ships exist only as fan works. Take the Marauders fandom, for example: a community built on expanding canon, content that is actually written in the series, into fanon, content the community creates as an addition to the series, largely by way of fanfiction on AO3. These almost strictly fan-built communities bear the brunt of the AO3 outage.

Of course, AO3 being down for two weeks doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be fanfiction read and shared. Fanfiction existed long before the site was launched in 2009. The fandoms of X have already begun to band together to share their fanfictions in a time of need. Nothing will unite people like a crisis does, even over something as menial as reading fanfiction.

Fans Reaction

I FOUND A LIFELINE WHILE AO3 IS DOWN!!!



It’s called FicHub. If you put in the fic’s URL it can get the epub version for you even if ao3 is down.



If you don’t know the URL of a fic, you can try entering the author name in the URL box. It will give an error but suggest titles! — lucy 🍁|| #1 fan of ostark’s nose (@boykissrbuck) October 29, 2026

Some fanfiction authors have begun to share their fics as ePubs or show readers how to download them as such. Some are even sharing the link to the documents they’ve been writing on. Authors still want to share their work as much as fans want to read it.

If you’re holding onto the link to your favorite fic like a lifeline and you don’t want to download an ePub, the WayBack Machine may be able to help you. Fair warning: this may not work with new fics, but if it’s old enough? You may have a shot. It isn’t over just yet.

The WayBack Machine can be sort of glitchy, which I assume will only get worse as people swarm to the site in the absence of AO3. If neither of these solutions floats your boat, there’s always the trip down memory lane with Fanfiction.net and Wattpad.

If all else fails, maybe we should all pick up a book. Find one that was originally published as fanfiction and use your imagination. Even in these trying times, fandoms will find a way to get their works out there for the world to see.

You know what they say: If there’s a will, there’s a way, and if there’s a screen, AO3 will be seen.

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