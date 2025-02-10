The Most Stylish Celebrity Looks at Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many celebrities, like Pete Davidson, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Doechii, and Martha Stewart, attended the game.
While Philadelphia secured the win with a 40-22 triumph over Kansas City, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA gave an amazing half-time performance, the celebrity outfits were beyond iconic. Let’s take a look at some of the best 2025 Super Bowl looks from celebrities who attended the game.
- SZA
-
Even though Kendrick Lamar was the half-time performer, I couldn’t overlook SZA’s fabulous set. Performing “All the Stars” and “luther” with Kendrick, SZA looked ethereal. She wore a red leather set that perfectly fit the vibe of the halftime show.
Her pants laced up on the sides joined with a shredded T-shirt and a jacket that matched the look. She had a fur belt around her waist and red sneakers to tie the look together. Following the red color scheme, SZA’s hair is dyed a maroon color that matches the outfit closely.
- Taylor Swift
-
No Chiefs game coverage would be complete without mentioning everyone’s favorite “trophy girlfriend,” Taylor Swift. She’s been dating the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, since at least September 2023, when she first attended a Chiefs game. Swift now regularly attends their games, showing off her outfit in the tunnel each time.
Her look started with a sleek, white satin Saint Laurent blazer paired with bedazzled jean shorts. Underneath this, she wore a basic white tank; I say basic, but it’s likely a $360 tank top. For footwear, she chose her statement game-day white thigh-high boots. Accessorizing with a choker that has a “T” initial. Interestingly enough, this is rumored to be the same “T” from the thigh chain she previously wore at the Grammys on Feb. 2.
- Travis Kelce
-
While Taylor normally steals most of the attention in the tunnel, Travis Kelce put up quite an unforgettable look. Kelce wore a warmer, reddish-brown color suit, flaunting Amari’s 2025 fall collection and showing off a monochrome look. He finalized the outfit with Gucci loafers and aviator sunglasses. Though he played in Super Bowl LIX, as well as the past two Super Bowls, he did not come to play outfit-wise.
- Jalen Hurts
-
Taking a look at the opposing team, the Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts, had a very memorable tunnel outfit. Hurts presented himself in a dark purple suit with a sleek and refined shape. To keep it simple, he matched it with black leather shoes and a black leather bag.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an impressive performance with 72 rushing yards, 221 throwing yards, and accounting for three touchdowns. The Eagles’ defense was equally impressive, keeping the back-to-back champions to just 23 yards in the first half and forcing three turnovers. So, let’s just say Hurts made quite an impression, both on and off the field.
Though the history behind Super Bowl LIX is captivating, especially after their last face-off in 2023 when the Eagles lost to the Chiefs, the outfits of the night were just as attention-grabbing. Whether you’re hung up on the final score, the half-time show, or the celebrity looks, Super Bowl LIX will be remembered for years to come.
Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!