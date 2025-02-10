The Most Stylish Celebrity Looks at Super Bowl LIX

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles faced off at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Many celebrities, like Pete Davidson, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, Doechii, and Martha Stewart, attended the game.

While Philadelphia secured the win with a 40-22 triumph over Kansas City, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA gave an amazing half-time performance, the celebrity outfits were beyond iconic. Let’s take a look at some of the best 2025 Super Bowl looks from celebrities who attended the game.

Though the history behind Super Bowl LIX is captivating, especially after their last face-off in 2023 when the Eagles lost to the Chiefs, the outfits of the night were just as attention-grabbing. Whether you’re hung up on the final score, the half-time show, or the celebrity looks, Super Bowl LIX will be remembered for years to come.