Everything You Missed From Coachella Weekend One

Coachella weekend one has concluded, and it was wild! From drama to fashion to outstanding performances, Coachella has it all this year, and I’m here to break down everything you may have missed.

First up: the Coachella drama

If there’s one thing Coachella never runs short on — it’s drama — and 2025 started early. TikTok was flooded with videos of festival-goers stuck in a 12-hour traffic nightmare outside the campsite without food, water, or bathrooms. Not exactly what you’d expect after dropping $600–$1,400 on a ticket, right? Eventually, the lines cleared and people got in, but the weekend was truly off to a rocky start.

The next thing that drove fans insane was the hour-long shower lines many reported and posted about on Instagram. These lines started at 8 a.m., and there was a limited supply of hot water. Imagine paying that much money to wait in 12 hours of traffic and take cold showers that you’ve waited an hour for?!

for the fun part: the performances!

Despite the chaos, the artists seriously delivered. Tyla had her Coachella debut and a surprise guest appearance by Becky G. Clairo shocked everyone by bringing out Bernie Sanders and her old band Shelly, and Lisa and Jennie from BLACKPINK gave fans a taste of their new music. Addison Rae even made headlines by flashing the crowd with her underwear, which had her release date of her new album “June 6th” written across it. Iconic or Insane? That’s up to you.

Benson Boone rocked his signature light blue bodysuit and ended his set with a full-on Queen tribute, complete with a choir, a piano, and a royal cape. He even brought out Queen’s guitarist, Brian May, and made the crowd go wild. He also announced his upcoming album American Heart, dropping June 20.

Charli xcx brought pure chaos in the best way on Saturday. She performed tracks from her album BRAT, threw it back to her 2012 hit “I Love It,” and brought out Lorde, Troye Sivan, and Billie Eilish. She also made her thoughts on not headlining very clear, as she was spotted with a sash that read “Miss Should Be Headliner.” Totally bratty.

Lady Gaga headlined on Friday for the second time since 2017 and absolutely stole the show. Her iconic performance had dramatic costume changes, a massive red dress she had to be lifted into, and a flawless mix of old hits and new songs from her latest album, Mayhem. The internet quickly dubbed it “Gagachella,” and if you ask me? Rightfully so.

Let’s talk fashion

Missy Elliott turned heads with a full-on Lamborghini Transformer outfit, and Gaga, as expected, gave us look after look. For crying out loud, that red dress was so big she had to be airlifted to get in it. Instantly iconic.

Influencer Madeleine White had the standout wardrobe of Weekend One. Her beaded flower top on Day 1 gave serious Winx Club energy, Day 2’s Naomi Campbell-inspired fit was perfection, and her Day 3 metallic top, leather skirt, and red accessories combo? Breathtaking. Think Princess Leia meets rockstar chic. This is the energy everyone should bring to this festival.

And we have to talk about Carter Kench, who dressed up as a literal brick telephone for Gaga’s set, complete with full silver body paint. Peak camp and devotion to a bit. His second-day outfit totally fit the desert aesthetic, and he accessorized the outfit with a Glinda Squishmallow. Carter said fun, weird, and fabulous was the vibe for Coachella, and I absolutely agree. He nailed it.

Coachella 2025? A total rollercoaster.

Sure, it had its headaches, but once the music started and the lights hit the stage, it was clear why Coachella still holds its crown. The drama, the magic, the over-the-top everything, it’s all part of the experience. And this year, it did not disappoint.

