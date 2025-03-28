Attention All Students: Come Out to Tallahassee Advocacy Day!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Attention all students! Are you passionate about making a difference and standing up for safer communities? On April 1, the Florida State University chapter of Students Demand Action will join students from across Tallahassee to meet with legislators and advocate for gun violence prevention.

This is not just another day on the calendar — it’s a crucial opportunity for students like you to take a stand and make your voices heard. Lawmakers need to know that young people care about gun safety, and this is your chance to be part of that conversation.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., students representing Students Demand Action Tallahassee and Moms Demand Action Tallahassee will come together for a press conference on the steps of the Historic Capitol Museum before heading inside to speak directly with Florida legislators about important policy measures that affect our daily lives.

What is Students Demand Action?

Students Demand Action (SDA) is the largest grassroots, youth-led organization in the nation focused on ending gun violence. With chapters all over the country, SDA provides a platform for young people in high schools, colleges, and communities to advocate for meaningful change and safer legislation.

Andres Perez, President of the FSU chapter of SDA, believes that student activism is a powerful force for change.

“Students at FSU have the potential to make a significant impact — not just here, but across the state. Legislation that attempts to weaken or reverse protections directly affects students’ day-to-day lives, and it is crucial that we speak up,” says Perez.

Gun violence is a pressing public safety issue, particularly for young people. Research from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that firearms are now the leading cause of death among children and teens in America, surpassing car accidents and cancer.

For students across the country, the fear of gun violence is ever-present, shaping the way they experience school and public spaces. That’s why SDA focuses on student-led advocacy, ensuring that young voices are heard in the fight for common-sense policies that prioritize public safety.

Through awareness campaigns, policy discussions, advocacy emails, and direct engagement with lawmakers, SDA empowers students to take action. Mobilizing young voices, the organization works to push for meaningful legislative change at both the state and national levels.

What is Advocacy Day?

Advocacy Day is a unique opportunity for students to sit down with Florida lawmakers and voice concerns about gun safety policies. This year’s event will focus on opposing HB 759, a proposed bill that would lower the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 18 years old.

Perez emphasizes why Advocacy Day matters: “Advocacy Day is the culmination of students coming together to make our voices heard. By meeting directly with legislators, we are sending a clear message that we are committed to preventing gun violence and advocating for policies that keep our communities safe.”

If you’re passionate about preventing gun violence and advocating for smarter policies, this is your chance to step up and take action. Advocacy Day is all about amplifying student voices and showing lawmakers that young people are paying attention, engaged, and ready to hold them accountable.

The event will kick off with a press conference, where students and activists will speak out about the importance of gun violence prevention. After that, students will have the opportunity to meet with lawmakers and engage in meaningful discussions about the policies that affect their safety.

Interested in joining? Check-in begins at 9 a.m. at the Historic Capitol. Whether you’re already involved in activism or just want to learn more, your participation matters.

For more details, reach out to your local SDA chapter on Instagram or visit the Students Demand Action website.

Don’t just watch history happen — be a part of it. See you on April 1!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!