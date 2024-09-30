‘Agatha All Along’ Episode 3 Recap & Breakdown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Agatha All Along is back for another week of reveals! This week’s episode is “Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials.” From reveals about Agatha’s past to multiple appearances of death, this episode has more than enough to please active supernatural fans and Marvel fans alike.

Agatha All Along is filled with Easter eggs and more than a few things to theorize about. The top theories revolve around the new mysterious character of “Teen,” played by Heartstopper’s Joe Locke. With Easter eggs and clues to these mysteries within every episode, it’s no wonder so many fans are addicted.

Recap

The episode opens with the group on the road where we left them in the last episode. The coven discusses their current situation.

As the women await their first trial, they discuss what they’re going to do and discover that Teen has a sigil, a redaction spell that hides something (aka Teen’s identity from witches). It appears whenever he tries to speak his name, as in the first episode.

The first trial takes place in a blue beach house. On the door lies phases of the moon with a pattern in the middle. The pattern is a full moon and stands for the water phase, foreshadowing the upcoming trial’s potential threat when the timer strikes zero.

The house is a white and blue bohemian style with beachy accents inside. Teen says, “It’s giving middle-aged-second-chance-at-love vibes.” Clearly matching Jennifer’s vibe, this must be her trial as the potions witch.

Easter Egg

The group finds a riddle that reads, “My age has value. I’m no fun alone. I mess with your mind. My tricks are well-known.” Now, they must make an antidote after the group begrudgingly drinks a bottle of poisoned wine.

The red wine has a few hidden Easter eggs. The bottle is named “Reyna,” the Spanish word for “queen.” Underneath, the word “Rioja” references Rio Vidal, the witch Agatha argued with in episodes one and two.

The bottom of the bottle says Crianza 2016. Crianza in Spanish translates to breeding, parenting, upbringing, or nurture. 2016 could be significant since 2016 was the year Marvel released new Champions in the comics.

The Champions was a team of young superheroes disillusioned by the older heroes after the Civil War storyline. They were brought up and nurtured to be the next generation of heroes, similar to how Marvel movies and shows are setting up the next generation of heroes now. Notable members of the team are Ms. Marvel, Miles Morales’ Spider-Man, and Ironheart, who either have or will be receiving TV series or movies.

Recap

Alice says, “10 points to Mrs. Heart” to congratulate her for solving this mystery. This is a clear Harry Potter reference.

They all spread out to collect ingredients in typical horror movie fashion. Alice goes into the mysterious smoke room, where she sees her mom. Jenifer sees a man in the kitchen who calls her an “inconvenient woman” and then tries to drown her. Lilia sees a girl in a long gown who says, “Do you want to see?” in Italian, then turns the corner and turns into a zombie with the Grim Reaper appearing above her. Agatha hallucinates a crib with the Dark Hold inside.

These hallucinations all relate both to the witches’ pasts and also to their goals on the road. Jennifer wants to unbind after her power was stolen by a mysterious man. Alice wants to find closure in figuring out what happened to her mom. Lilia is an ancient Italian witch who wants to change her fortune. Agatha is reminded of the son she traded for power.

While they’re able to retrieve the ingredients, they realize if they don’t finish the antidote soon, the house will flood, killing them.

When the potion fails to work, Jennifer freaks out, saying she hasn’t been the same since a man stole her powers and bound her magic. Jennifer’s feelings are a compelling metaphor for how some women may feel after an assault — robbed of their agency and autonomy.

Agatha comforts and assures Jen that while they can take her power, they can’t take her knowledge. No matter what power was stolen from her, what makes her her truest self can never be stolen.

The antidote is made, and the trial is completed by jumping through an oven, referencing the not-so-happy end of the witch from Hansel and Gretel, who Lilia claims to have known. All appears to be well, but then Teen announces to the group that Sharron is dead. “Heads Will Roll” by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs plays the episode out into the credits.

theories

Fan theories are everywhere revolving around the character of Teen. We get a load of new information on him in this episode. Teen may not be who he appears to be.

Firstly, in this episode, Teen acts rather suspiciously at a few points, such as the scene where Jennifer explains how Agatha sacrificed her son to receive the Dark Hold.

When told this, Teen looks upset, and as Jennifer continues explaining how the child might be dead, a demon, or an agent of Mephisto, Marvel’s devil, Teen seems to get more agitated. In the rest of the episode, Teen is much more forward and direct.

Next, Teen has a conversation with Alice, and she explains the protection tattoo her mom made her eat at 13. To this, Teen replies that a lot happened to him when he was 13, too. What could this possibly mean?

In the end credits, all the actors’ names are displayed over images relevant to their characters. Joe Locke’s name is above a new article that displays ‘Near Death in Westview’ from Dec. 14, 2023. This is the same time WandaVision took place. Agatha All Along is set in 2026. Teen is now 16 in the show, so three years ago, when he was 13, he may have been in a life-threatening accident.

A popular fan theory is that Teen may have died or almost died in this accident, allowing another soul to possess his body. The popular theory is that the soul of Agatha’s dead son, Nicholas Scratch, is now inhabiting Teen’s body.

This would explain how Teen knows so much about witchcraft and Agatha. For example, the other witches had to remind Teen about analog magic, and he was the one to find and break Agatha from her spell.

On matters of the sigil, Jac Schaeffer, in an interview with The Wrap, opened up about the sigil on Teen’s mouth, saying, “It’s something being held back in a manner that is — it’s a spell that’s kind of clumsy.” This spell is meant to be the stuff of an amateur, hinting toward either Teen putting the spell on himself or maybe Wanda doing it.

Overall, Agatha All Along is an entertaining supernatural show to watch with friends this Halloween season, especially if you enjoy a deep dive! Stay tuned.

