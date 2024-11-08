A Way-Too-Early Ranking of My Favorite Christmas Songs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

For holiday lovers and undercover Talloween haters (like me), Nov. 1 marked a momentous occasion: the beginning of the Christmas season. My Christmas playlist is in my regular rotation, my Fresh Balsam candle from Bath and Body Works is burning, and it’s socially acceptable to watch Elf again: all is right in the world. For my fellow Christmas enthusiasts or those who may need a boost of holiday cheer to get in the Christmas spirit, I’ve compiled a ranking of my favorite Christmas tunes (which you may or may not find me listening to year-round).

“Christmas Love” by Justin Bieber “Christmas Love” is a staple in every former (or current) Belieber’s Christmas playlist. Not only does the song feature the perfect amount of holiday cheer, from its jingle bell backtrack to its festive lyrics, but its holly-jolliness is balanced out by a classic pop beat that leaves the listener dancing in their seat. The song also offers a nostalgic sentiment, complete by young Bieber’s trademark charisma and impressive vocals (2:15, thank me later). Listening to this song takes me back to being 8 years old, wearing my Walmart “I Heart JB” t-shirt in the nosebleeds of the Believe Tour, and that is a place where I would very much like to stay. “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson Every Christmas should be a Clarkson Christmas. One of pop music’s greatest vocalists and an icon in the Christmas music genre, Kelly Clarkson, makes each song she sings an immediate hit (and once she has covered your song, that song is now hers; I don’t make the rules). “Underneath the Tree” is no exception, as Kelly floats through the song with jaw-dropping vocals and unbelievable ease. The song falls among the ranks of timeless Christmas hits, recurrently charting every holiday season since its release in 2013. Clarkson’s charming (and speaker-booming) yearning for a classic holiday love story leaves listeners both merry and bright, making this song a must-have on the perfect Christmas playlist. “Like It’s Christmas” by the Jonas Brothers Fun fact about me: I have been to six Jonas Brothers concerts throughout the years. Thus, my Christmas music staples wouldn’t be complete without a feature from the Jonas Brothers, who present a modern Christmas hit about the love characteristic of the holiday season in “Like It’s Christmas.” The song is distinguished by its catchy clap track and a “that song is stuck in my head” inducing chorus. As a Joe girl, I especially appreciate that Joe’s vocals dominate throughout the song. Behind its merry lyrics and the Santa hats donned by the brothers in the single’s cover art, the song resembles a classic Jonas Brother pop hit, making it an authentic Christmas staple for fellow Jo-Bro fans. “Oh Santa!” by Mariah Carey The 2020 rendition of “Oh Santa!” merges a classic Christmas hit from Mariah Carey’s 2010 Christmas album with the powerful voices of 3 pop (and Christmas music) greats. The song’s quick tempo, steady R&B beat, and chill-delivering vocals make it a dynamic, modern staple of the Christmas music genre. The song features the singers’ beautifully blended voices while also offering them individual moments to bring out the big guns and showcase their vocal range. Ariana Grande even dusts off her classic whistle tone for a harmony moment with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson that will instantly transport you to a winter wonderland — hot chocolate in hand and Santa hat on head.

Light a Christmas candle, throw on an ugly sweater, and begin ringing in the holiday season (because it’s never too early) with these festive hits. While Tallahassee may not let it snow, and baby, it’s certainly not cold outside, these Christmas tunes can help you kick off your Christmas celebrations.

