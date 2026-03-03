A Recap of Club Downunder’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Comedy Event

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Die-hard Saturday Night Live (SNL) fans know the show starts every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. in Studio 8H, but FSU students got a taste of 30 Rock from the comfort of their own campus, courtesy of Club Downunder (CDU).

On Saturday, Feb. 21, SNL cast members Jane Wickline and Andrew Dismukes performed for a packed Student Union ballroom. The energy in the room from the students was electric and easy, perfect for a comedy show. Let’s get into what happened at the show and who we have to thank for such a stellar event.

Wickline’s Opener

Wickline opened the show with her signature musical comedy act, and the crowd loved it. She started by debuting a new song, about the one place in the world we all cherish deeply: the crying room.

Wickline excellently balanced her signature mix of subversive lyrics and humor, with the wacky concepts in her material. Many fans of Wickline would recognize some of the songs performed on her various social media accounts. One of them was the somber ballad about how she decided she wanted to become a firefighter, the reason being to save beautiful girls.

Dismukes’ Set

With the crowd effectively warmed up (and already in stitches), it was time for Dismukes to take the stage. Dismukes performed about an hour and a half of standup comedy, and there were rarely any falters in his performance. The set he performed was the perfect mix of dry humor, with just enough expressiveness to make the punchlines hit harder. It reminded me of an early John Mulaney, perfectly satirizing the qualms of life with absurd delivery.

Some of the topics discussed were the trials and tribulations of having a goth sibling, his experiences with catholic youth group, and living with divorced parents. One of the highlights of his set was the audience managing to coax a Gollum impression out of him, one that he claimed had bombed a first date for him.

Once again, the energy in the room was incredible, and Dismukes took note of it. An ongoing bit throughout the set was him claiming to be “our age” while ranting about current slang and trends. Dismukes gave an incredibly engaging performance that kept the audience on their toes and craving the next laugh.

CDU Staff

Events like this one keep the student body engaged and thriving, so it’s important to acknowledge all the work that goes into how these events are organized. CDU’s Comedy Talent Buyer, Andrew Boudreau, described the process of organizing these events to me.

“It takes a lot of work to organize a show like this for the student body. The whole process starts by reaching out and working with their representative agent to gauge availability and agree on a quote. After that, I work with the Student Union and CDU staff to coordinate all contracts, audio and visual, hospitality, and travel information to ensure that the performers are taken care of upon their arrival,” said Boudreau.

“There are so many hard workers behind the scenes that help manage the setup, breakdown, and countless days of responsibilities that help make a show like this run seamlessly,” he continued.

The students credited with organizing this event include Andrew Boudreau, Darrien Simmons, Michael Fine, Cooper Lyon, Glenda Herrera Gray, Shelby Chase , Katie Redd, Evan Fondron, Amber Svetik, Jake Michalak, Sandra Kiggen, Julia Kim, and Micah Yam.

Thank you to CDU for giving us a taste of SNL! Make sure to follow their Instagram to stay up-to-date on all the fun events that they put on for our community at FSU.

