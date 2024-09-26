This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

No matter how on top of my game I am, I always fear that I’ll never be as put-together as the girls I see in class with pieces of art they call their Canvas homepage. I didn’t even know that I was able to organize the source of most of my stress with such pretty pastels and graphics.

Every time one of these girls sits in front of me and opens up their laptop, let’s just say I feel very humbled and quickly turn down the brightness of my screen.

I’m sure that my somewhat color-coded Canvas isn’t the worst thing in the world. But at times, it does seem similar to when my room is a kind of organized chaos that I don’t want anyone else to see. I know that I’m not the only one that feels this way.

Thankfully, it seems like we don’t have to be embarrassed anymore because I have recently discovered that it only takes a couple of clicks to make your screen look brand new! And if our screen looks like it’s got its life together, hopefully, that will rub off on all of us too!

Better Canvas

I mean, it’s literally in the name. Better Canvas is a Google Chrome extension that basically does everything for you. Once you add it to your computer, your to-do lists, dashboard, fonts, and even course cards can be altered in any way that you would like.

This is when you can really let your personal style and taste show through. Virtually everything can have its color or picture modified to fit the theme or aesthetic you want!

However, if a broad range of options overwhelms you, you don’t even have to do any of the Canvas designing yourself. I think the best feature of Better Canvas is that it comes loaded with over 18 pages of themes already. Other scholarly queens have put in the work for you! Now you can just browse to find exactly what you want.

You can even switch the theme each semester when your classes change because it is just so simple. Themes based on animals, TV shows, video games, color palettes, and even Formula 1 are just some of the choices you have when making a Canvas tab that you are actually excited to open!

tasks for canvas

Now that your homepage looks great and hopefully motivates you to get your work done, it is time to optimize the convenience of it! Tasks for Canvas has personally been a lifesaver for me. It was able to change my tasks bar into something that is impossible for me to skip over. It even adds a wheel onto the homepage that fills up as you cross assignments off from your to-do list!

I am no scientist, but I feel like there has been a direct correlation between my ambition to finish assignments and the desire to watch that wheel fill up with pretty colors. Either way, adding this extension onto my computer was so easy and so worth it!

When there is so much pressure to get good grades, show up to class, and begin to network, it might feel silly and goofy to care about how your Canvas looks. But it can keep school fun on the day-to-day. All I know is that the extensions are free, and they don’t hurt you to try them out. Cheers to a Canvas that will make everyone jealous!

