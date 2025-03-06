A Day in the Life of an FSU Student 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I love having a routine. Every day, I try to stick to the same general schedule. Within this schedule, however, I love switching things up. I will change little details day-to-day. What I eat, where I study, and how I relax and have fun are things that I decide at the last minute. This makes things interesting while keeping me accountable for my classes and homework!

FSU offers so much that it makes all of these choices easier. Spend the day with me!

Classes

This may be controversial, but I love early classes. From 8 a.m. to noon, you will find me going from class to class. If there is no reason for me to leave my room, I will stay in bed forever.

Having an early class forces me to get ready and leave. It is such a productive way to start your day! I usually head to the Student Union to knock out some of my homework when I have gaps between my morning classes. I try to stay as busy as possible in the mornings so I don’t feel tempted to head back to my room.

Studying

Being a STEM major means I never get a break from studying. Fortunately, FSU has plenty of fantastic study spots to get some work done. I believe Paul Dirac Science Library is the ultimate place to study. Whether in the library or the Starbucks attached, I always get my work done.

The Student Union also offers some nice study spots. Because of the bustling atmosphere, this is the perfect place to go with friends. Recently, I have been spending a lot of time on Landis Green to enjoy the nice weather. I always try to switch up my study spots to make it more enjoyable!

Meals

There are so many great meal options on campus. I usually snack on a granola bar on my way to class. After my first class, I head to one of the many Starbucks to pick up my favorite breakfast: banana bread. Lunch always turns into a second breakfast when I head to The Sweet Shop or Einstein Bros. Bagels to get an egg sandwich (my current obsession).

I always switch it up for dinner, but Joe Mama’s pizza in 1851 is a staple. Of course, I can’t end the day without a sweet treat. My go-to right now is a vanilla milkshake from Chick-fil-A. I’ve had one every day, and I recommend you do, too.

Activities

There is so much to do at FSU! My evenings and nights are filled with different activities. Getting involved on campus is so important to build connections and have fun. I typically have a club meeting or a sorority event every night; some are even back-to-back! If you are looking for something to keep you busy, joining organizations (academic, Panhellenic, or just fun ones) is the best way to do that!

FSU also offers activities that don’t require extra commitment. I will always make sure I walk through Market Wednesday. It’s fun to browse and occasionally buy cute clothes or jewelry! International Coffee Hour is also a good evening activity! I am there every Friday.

The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) is a great nighttime activity. They show tons of different movies, some from small directors and some from advanced screenings! It seems to be FSU’s priority that students never get bored.

Every day at FSU brings something new. Whether it is a new club meeting, or trying something different for lunch, it is easy to make daily routines enjoyable. Hopefully, mine will give you some new ideas!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!