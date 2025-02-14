5 Ways To Live Like a Royal IRL While We Wait for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Dearest gentle reader: it seems to me I’m not the only one waiting for Regé-Jean Page to make a TV comeback or for Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek to finally unfold, right?

When Bridgerton came out on Christmas Day, 2020, I wasn’t a fan of the show. There was so much hype around it that I avoided the series. However, after a year of avoiding it, I jumped on that hype train and became its conductor.

From the lavish costumes, the complex characters, the layered tension, and the fabulous music, I was in for the ride! I was in London when they were beginning shoots for this season, and I will say I almost took the tube out to the set. So, as hardcore fans, what can we do while we wait for season four? Here are five ways you can live like a Bridgerton!

As we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the Bridgerton saga, there’s no better time to dive deeper into the world of high society, romance, and scandal. Whether it’s rewatching old episodes or reading the books that inspired the series, there’s always more Bridgerton magic to uncover. While we await season four’s release in 2026, may you continue to burn for Bridgerton.

