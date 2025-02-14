5 Ways To Live Like a Royal IRL While We Wait for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Dearest gentle reader: it seems to me I’m not the only one waiting for Regé-Jean Page to make a TV comeback or for Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek to finally unfold, right?
When Bridgerton came out on Christmas Day, 2020, I wasn’t a fan of the show. There was so much hype around it that I avoided the series. However, after a year of avoiding it, I jumped on that hype train and became its conductor.
From the lavish costumes, the complex characters, the layered tension, and the fabulous music, I was in for the ride! I was in London when they were beginning shoots for this season, and I will say I almost took the tube out to the set. So, as hardcore fans, what can we do while we wait for season four? Here are five ways you can live like a Bridgerton!
- DIY A Corset
-
I know this sounds like an overwhelming project, but I made one last summer with a friend! It became our passion for the season, and here’s how we made them: we bought cute, English-style fabric from Walmart, grommets, ribbon, and plastic zip ties.
Then, we turned on Mikayla Tewers’ YouTube channel for some inspiration and laughs and watched a Pinterest tutorial on completing our work of art! It took about a month and a half because we did it quite sporadically, but who’s to say you can’t beat us to the corset challenge?
- Drink Yorkshire Tea
-
Taylor of Harrogate’s Yorkshire Tea is a staple of British culture. According to Taylor of Harrogate, the family business, its unique black tea blend layers complimentary flavors of about 20 varieties of tea to concoct a lovely brew. The many varieties of tea come from “…India for strength and body, and some from Africa for liveliness and depth…we’ve been doing [this] for 130 years,” the business shares on its website.
Serve your Yorkshire Tea with milk and partake in teatime over breakfast, lunch, or any little breaks in the day. As the UK’s best cup of tea, you’re bound to be speaking the Queen’s English in no time, Miss Bridgerton. You can purchase Taylors of Harrogate’s Yorkshire Tea at Publix or on Amazon.
- Read Period Books
-
Diving into a book will already characterize you as demure and mindful, like a “Diamond of the First Water.” Reading literature, especially period books or classics, grants you the freedom to expand your mind and conjure up new realities, like how Eloise takes what she reads and sparks intellectual conversation with her family and friends.
Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen, Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë, and the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, on which the Netflix series is based, are perfect for your next read as we wait a year for the new release. Maybe have a spot of tea while you read!
- Dive Into the Soundtrack
-
Bridgerton’s score, composed by Kris Bowers, is like nothing I have ever heard before. When Queen Charlotte delivers her famous “Flawless, my dear” to Daphne seven minutes into the first episode, the blissful crescendo underscoring Daphne’s entrance flourishes into a triumphant flurry, a dance between cellos, violins, flutes, and more. This intricate, delicate, and dynamic score heightens the story and emotionally tethers you to the tale.
Listening to Kris Bowers’ compositions on the season one soundtrack while I brush my teeth makes me think I’m getting ready for Lady Danbury’s ball of the season. Try listening to it as you do homework, too, as it adds royal flair to the myriad of tasks before you.
- Fly to England
-
Now, this one is a biggie! When I say fly to England, I mean seek opportunities that can allow you to experience the Bridgerton world in real life! Programs like study abroad, travel scholarships, and global exchange can bring you home to Bridgerton House.
Imagine walking through the grand halls where Daphne and Simon might have danced or experiencing the same lavish events that Lady Whistledown so often writes about. Who knows? You might even find yourself caught up in your very own social season!
As we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in the Bridgerton saga, there’s no better time to dive deeper into the world of high society, romance, and scandal. Whether it’s rewatching old episodes or reading the books that inspired the series, there’s always more Bridgerton magic to uncover. While we await season four’s release in 2026, may you continue to burn for Bridgerton.
