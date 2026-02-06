5 Side Quests Around Tallahassee to Spice up Your Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The beginning of the Spring semester feels rough for everyone. January brings on a dreary atmosphere, and there’s no more holiday spirit to help you romanticize the season. If you’re like me, you’ve also begun to run out of things to do in Tallahassee. The lack of campus events in comparison to the Fall semester can leave an empty space for how to occupy our time.

Fear not, I’ve found five forgotten or underrated activities to create the perfect side quests to go on by yourself or with friends around campus this Spring semester. Gone are the days of boredom, and let’s welcome some whimsy back into our lives!

Have a Game Night with Friends Take a trip to Target or a local store and pick out some classic favorites to host a game night for you and your friends. I spontaneously picked out some games during my regular Target run this semester, and game night was so much fun that it’ll definitely become a staple this spring. You learn a lot about your friends when they’re losing at Monopoly. Stick to the classics with a deck of playing cards, relive childhood memories by playing Uno, or test your friend’s preferences with a game of Priorities. There’s something for every occasion! Visit One of Tallahassee’s Museums View this post on Instagram Expand your knowledge and reconnect with nature by visiting the Tallahassee Museum! The Tallahassee Museum offers a variety of experiences, ranging from exploring historical buildings to getting up close and personal with some farm animals. Additionally, the museum offers an elevated boardwalk stroll showing native Florida animals in their natural setting. Bonus points if you or your friends do their tree-to-tree obstacle course. If you’ve ever driven down Monroe Street and wondered what’s inside the giant buildings with the awnings, this one’s for you. Check out the Florida Historic Capitol Museum and get a firsthand glimpse of historic rooms like the Florida Supreme Court Chamber, and learn more about Florida’s political history. Volunteer Getting involved in your local community is such a great way to fill your cup this Spring semester and will also improve the lives of those in our community. Check out one of FSU’s incredible service organizations, like Dance Marathon, Relay for Life, or countless others! If you want to get involved more in the city of Tallahassee, organizations like Second Harvest of the Big Bend or Leon County Humane Society are great places to start. Explore Nearby Towns View this post on Instagram Live out your Gilmore Girls dreams by visiting small towns near campus like Thomasville and Crawfordville! Thomasville, Georgia, is around a 50-minute drive away from campus, and the second you arrive, it feels like you’ve stepped into a Hallmark movie. Walk around town, absorb the cozy atmosphere, and check out small businesses like The Bookshelf or the various boutiques throughout town. Thomasville also has amazing food, and some personal favorites are the Sweet Grass Cheese Shop and Empire Bagel & Delicatessen. As it warms up this semester, check out Wakulla Springs in Crawfordville, Florida. Wakulla Springs is a Florida State Park that has one of the largest and deepest springs in the world. Visitors can take a historic boat tour or engage in other activities like swimming, biking, or even horseback riding! Bowling at the Union I always forget that we have a bowling alley right on FSU’s campus! Bowling and Billiards at FSU Student Union offers a cheaper alternative to traditional bowling alleys and has the benefit of its convenient location. Disconnect from technology and live your ’80s dreams by hitting the lanes with your friends.

Don’t let boredom get to you this semester. Enjoy your weekends and create some fun memories with friends!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!