5 Must-Have Facial Sunscreens for Ultimate Summer Protection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Summer days can feel amazing, but the sun can be rough on the skin. UVA rays speed up aging, and UVB rays cause burns, so daily protection is a must! Proper facial sunscreen works better than the light SPF mixed into your everyday makeup or moisturizer. The five picks below keep skin safe, play nicely with makeup, and let you choose the finish you like — whether fresh and dewy or smooth and matte.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun SPF 50 This sunscreen is a K‑beauty favorite that lives up to its hype. The original formula melts into normal‑to‑dry skin, delivering a healthy sheen without feeling greasy. For oilier or easily irritated complexions, the lighter “Airy” version offers a gel‑cream feel that skips potential triggers. Fragrance‑free and foundation‑friendly, it costs about $15 to $20. Just be sure the tube says “Made in Korea” to dodge counterfeits! La Roche‑Posay Anthelios SPF 50+ @phithegoldenskin Drugstore sunscreen #larocheposay #sunscreen #skincancer #skincaretips ♬ original sound – This bottle is built for outdoor brunch, pool days, or sweaty hikes. The whisper‑light sunscreen is waterproof and sweat‑resistant, leaving a soft, dewy glow with zero white cast. A full minute of patting helps it disappear altogether, but the payoff is all‑day endurance. Dry or normal skin stays comfortable for hours, though sensitive complexions might notice a slight tingle. Expect to spend around $20 to $30 for a bottle! Luxe Organix Aqua Daily Sunscreen SPF 50 This under‑the‑radar gem deserves a global fan club because its dewy and matte versions spread like silk, avoiding chalkiness and playfully layering with makeup. Humid weather calls for the matte; indoor days pair perfectly with the dewy option. At roughly $20, it’s a steal, and the slim tube tucks neatly into any micro‑bag for easy re‑application! e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35 This e.l.f product is a budget superstar (about $15) that doubles as a primer. The gel‑cream texture means oily skin can skip a separate moisturizer. Yet, it still feels cushy enough for combination types. There’s a brief “weight” on the application, but it fades quickly. Minimal‑makeup days benefit from a dab of the tinted version for sheer, healthy coverage. There’s additionally a spray version that also acts as a setting spray. Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36 @_jazreyes Ultimate Sunblock Test! Tested out 15 different sunblocks, soaked in the sun for almost 2 hours and here are my tops and bottoms! Did your favorites make it ??? Got these from the blue app 😉 linking you to my faves on my bio! #sunblocktest #sunscreenreview #sunblockreview #sunblocktest #sunblockph #bestsunblock #sunblockreco #sunblockrecommendation #beautytokph #skincareph ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依 When skin feels cranky or time is short, this sunscreen is the dependable grab‑and‑go choice. Lightweight yet nourishing, it blends green tea and sunflower‑seed extracts for calm comfort. No cast, no extra shine; It’s a “your skin but happier” finish that suits any occasion, from Zoom calls to grocery runs. A matte variant caters to shine‑averse faces, and the $13 to $18 price tag means generous neck‑and‑hand slathering!

New to using SPF or not sure if you’re using it properly? First, remember to shake the bottle well. Fluid sunscreens can separate; a quick shimmy ensures even protection. Don’t be afraid to apply, either. Two finger lengths or about a quarter teaspoon should suffice for the face alone. Reapply every two hours outdoors, and immediately after swimming or heavy sweating. Lastly, buy from trusted retailers to avoid dupes!

Summer skincare is about prevention wrapped in pleasure. Each sunscreen here offers broad‑spectrum defense, a comfortable finish, and a price under $30. Pick the one that matches your skin type and lifestyle, stay consistent, and let a healthy glow be your season’s best accessory.

